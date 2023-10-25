Contra Zoom Pod Episode 257: Halloween at 45 Years

On October 17th, 1978, John Carpenter released his third feature film, Halloween, for only $300,000. It went on to be a massive box office hit and spawned a franchise that has produced 13 films (so far). Celebrating the movie’s enduring legacy, we’re joined by our resident Halloween super-fan Brodie Cotnam to commemorate 45 years of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode.
Check out this handy guide to understand how the Halloween franchise works.
Listen to Scaretroducing’s podcasts on Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends.
Check out this Criterion Shelf article on That Shelf featuring a contribution by Dakota on Dark Star, John Carpenter’s first film.
Read Paulo Bautista’s reviews from the New York Film Festival, including The Boy and the Heron, The Zone of Interest and more!
Read Dakota’s Best of the Vancouver International Film Festival blog post.
Read Brodie’s review of Joan Baez I Am Noise.
Watch Brodie’s short film The Gift that he wrote and follow him on Twitter.
