Contra Zoom Pod Episode 258: Canadian Horror with Kyle Edward Ball

To celebrate Halloween this year we have brought on Kyle Edward Ball, the writer and director behind the hit horror film Skinamarink. As both a Canadian and a horror filmmaker, who better to bring on! We asked Kyle about 3 classic films and he selected Black Christmas, Rituals and Scanners to discuss. We also chat about Skinamarink and how his life has changed since its release. Stay tuned to the end where Kyle talks about how his follow up project is going.
Read The Globe and Mail’s 20 best Canadian horror movies ever made where Kyle helped contribute to the article.
Follow Kyle Edward Ball on Twitter and check out his YouTube page for more great horror!
Read Rachel’s original review of Skinamarink, where she was one of the first critics to write about the film after its world premiere at Fantasia Film Festival.
Also read Rachel’s interview with Kyle Edward Ball from earlier this year.
Read Kyle Edward Ball’s interview with Fangoria.
Listen to our review of Skinamarink on episode 204: Fantasia Festival 2022 Wrap Up.
Listen to episode 197: David Cronenberg and Body Horror where we review several Cronenberg films.
