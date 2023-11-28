Contra Zoom Pod Episode 261: McCarthyism in Noir

It’s Noir-vember, which means it’s time for our 3rd annual noir themed episode! This year we are looking at McCarthyism in film noir with three films, On The Waterfront, Storm Center and Witch Hunt. Joining the show is Alisha Mughal, who was last heard on episode 216: Fox Film Noirs.
Watch Storm Center and Witch Hunt for free on YouTube.
Watch Orson Welles criticize Elia Kazan and read about Kazan receiving his honorary Oscar.
Read Jericho Tadeo’s feature on Alice Wu.
Read Alisha’s reviews from Reel Asian including Q and Moustache.
Read recent Contra Zoom reviews including Perfect Days, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and Bad CGI Gator.
