Contra Zoom Pod Episode 261: McCarthyism in Noir

It’s Noir-vember, which means it’s time for our 3rd annual noir themed episode! This year we are looking at McCarthyism in film noir with three films, ⁠On The Waterfront⁠, ⁠Storm Center⁠ and ⁠Witch Hunt⁠. Joining the show is Alisha Mughal, who was last heard on episode ⁠216: Fox Film Noirs⁠.

Watch ⁠Storm Center⁠ and ⁠Witch Hunt⁠ for free on YouTube.

Watch ⁠Orson Welles criticize Elia Kazan⁠ and read about ⁠Kazan receiving his honorary Oscar⁠.

Read Jericho Tadeo’s feature on ⁠Alice Wu⁠.

