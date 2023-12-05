Contra Zoom Pod Episode 262: A24 Retrospective – Barely Lethal

We continue our series going through the entire cataloguer of A24’s films. On this episode we are looking at 2015’s ⁠Barely Lethal⁠ directed by Kyle Newman. The film stars Hailee Steinfeld as Megan/Agent 83, a teenage secret agent who runs away to be a regular high school student but trouble pops up in the form of her rival Heather/Agent 84, played by Sophie Turner. Joining the show is Jericho Tadeo, The Asian Cut’s newest editor!

Our double bill pairings include ⁠Agent Cody Banks⁠ (Dakota), ⁠Harriet the Spy⁠ (Rachel) and ⁠The Edge of Seventeen⁠ (Jericho). See our complete A24 Double Bill Pairings on ⁠Letterboxd⁠.

If you haven’t heard our deep dive into the origins of A24, listen to episode ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠108: A History of A24 Films⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ and our last episode in this series episode ⁠250: A24 Retrospective – Slow West⁠.

Follow Jericho on ⁠⁠Twitter⁠⁠ and ⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠. Read Jericho’s profile on Alice Wu at ⁠The Asian Cut⁠.

Read Jeff Bulmer’s review of ⁠Gran Turismo⁠ over on Contra Zoom.

