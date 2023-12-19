Contra Zoom Pod Episode 264: The James Bond Draft

by    |  

To end 2023 we are having another game themed episode! Earlier this year we celebrated the birth of the James Bond film franchise on episode ⁠236: Dr. No at 60 Years⁠. After watching all 25 official Bond films in a calendar year, it was time to make our ultimate spy movie. 10 different categories were selected to create our own Fantasy Bond Film. Joining the show is Matthew Simpson and Simon Best, the hosts of the ⁠Awesome Friday Podcast⁠.

Check out Dakota’s Bond rankings on ⁠Letterboxd⁠.

How to watch the Bond franchise in ⁠chronological time order⁠.

Follow Awesome Friday on ⁠Twitter⁠ and ⁠Instagram⁠.

Advertisements

Check out ⁠Matthew Simpson’s personal website⁠.

Check out ⁠Simon Best’s personal website⁠.

Follow our new critics group, the Cascadian Film and Television Critics Association on ⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠, ⁠⁠Twitter⁠⁠ and see our nominees for ⁠⁠Best Cascadian Film⁠⁠.

Support the show on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Ko-fi by sending us a tip⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠!

Advertisements

Follow Contra Zoom on ⁠⁠⁠Twitter⁠⁠⁠ and ⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠.

Check out more great Contra Zoom content on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠That Shelf⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠!

For more information, visit ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠contrazoompod.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠.

Thank you Eric and Kevin Smale for the original theme songs, Jimere for the interlude music and Stephanie Prior for designing the logo.

Advertisements




Comments

Advertisement

Advertisement

FROM AROUND THE WEB

Advertisement