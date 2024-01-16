Contra Zoom Pod Episode 265: A24 Retrospective – Amy

We continue our series going through the entire catalog of A24’s films. On this episode we are looking at 2015’s Amy directed by Asif Kapadia. The film chronicles the life and career of the singer Amy Winehouse who tragically died at the age of 27 in 2011. The film only uses archival footage and home movies an adding in narration from friends, family and colleagues. Joining the show is Alex Watson who was last heard on Bonus Episode: Oscars 2023 – Oscar Draft.
Our double bill pairings include Moonage Daydream (Dakota) and Whitney (Alex). See our complete A24 Double Bill Pairings on Letterboxd.
If you haven’t heard our deep dive into the origins of A24, listen to episode 108: A History of A24 Films and our last episode in this series episode 262: A24 Retrospective – Barely Lethal.
