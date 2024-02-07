Contra Zoom Pod Episode 267: Anatomy of an Oppenheimer Zone

by    |  

We continue our yearly tradition of breaking down the Best Picture nominees and the odds they have to win each of their categories. On the first episode of the series we talk about ⁠Oppenheimer⁠, ⁠Anatomy of a Fall⁠ and ⁠The Zone of Interest⁠. We label each nomination as Frontrunner, Dark Horse, Longshot and Just Happy To Be There. Joining the show is Paulo Bautista host of the ⁠Oscars Death Race Podcast⁠ and John Richards the owner of ⁠⁠Red Carpet Rosters⁠⁠.

