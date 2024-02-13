Contra Zoom Pod Episode 268: Killers of the Barbie Maestro

by    |  

We continue our yearly tradition of breaking down the Best Picture nominees and the odds they have to win each of their categories. On the second episode of the series we talk about ⁠Killers of the Flower Moon⁠, ⁠Barbie⁠ and ⁠Maestro⁠. We label each nomination as Frontrunner, Dark Horse, Longshot and Just Happy To Be There. Joining the show is Kyle Garzon who was last heard on ⁠228: Oscars 2023 – The Way of WesTÁRn Sadness⁠.

Listen to our last episode breaking down the Best Picture nominees, ⁠267: Anatomy of an Oppenheimer Zone⁠.

Want to track what nominated films you’ve seen? Use ⁠⁠⁠Death Race Tracking⁠⁠⁠ or ⁠⁠⁠Oscars Death Race⁠⁠⁠, two excellent sites.

Check out season 2 of ⁠The Academy Museum Podcast⁠ which breaks down how casting works.

Read Kyle’s review of the new Marvel show ⁠Echo⁠.

