Contra Zoom Pod Episode 274: A24 Retrospective – The End of the Tour

We continue our series going through the entire catalog of A24’s films. On this episode we are looking at 2015’s The End of the Tour, directed by James Ponsoldt. The film stars Jesse Eisenberg as David Lipsky a Rolling Stone journalist who spends five days interviewing breakout author David Foster Wallace, played by Jason Segal. Joining the show for the first time is critic Nick Tiffany.
Our double bill pairings include Almost Famous (Dakota) and Birdman (Nick). See our complete A24 Double Bill Pairings on Letterboxd.
If you haven’t heard our deep dive into the origins of A24, listen to episode 108: A History of A24 Films and our last episode in this series episode 265: A24 Retrospective – Amy.
Read Dakota’s review of Red Rooms and Jay Stryker’s review of BlackBerry.
