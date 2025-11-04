Criterion Channel Premieres Wong Kar Wai’s Series Blossoms Shanghai this November

Starting November 24, the Criterion Channel will exclusively debut Blossoms Shanghai, the highly anticipated series from visionary director Wong Kar Wai (In the Mood for Love). The 30 episodes have already aired in China to rave reviews, topping ratings and becoming the most-streamed television series nationwide.
Blossoms Shanghai adapts Jin Yucheng’s award-winning novel Blossoms and marks the first original series by the legendary filmmaker. It chronicles the rise of the Gatsby-like self-made millionaire Ah Bao (Hu Ge) during the boom that followed the opening of the Shanghai stock exchange, with the character embodying the idealism and adventurism that defined modern China during the 1990s. The series also happens to be Wong Kar Wai’s first project set in his homeland.
Watch the auteur talk about this iconic partnership with Criterion below:
Blossoms Shanghai will join an extensive collection of Wong Kar Wai titles on the Criterion Channel, the North American home for his impressive filmography. The Criterion Collection released the WORLD OF WONG KAR WAI box set in 2021, featuring 4K digital restorations of his acclaimed feature films. The Criterion Channel features the DIRECTED BY WONG KAR WAI collection, with As Tears Go By, Days of Being Wild, Chungking Express, Fallen Angels, Happy Together, and In the Mood for Love now streaming.
Three new episodes will be released on the Channel every Monday night at 8 p.m. ET through to the end of January.
Watch the trailer here, and find out more at the series’ official Criterion Channel page.