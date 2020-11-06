Cup of Cheer Red Band Trailer

A movie genre only truly arrives when it’s given the full spoof treatment. Disaster movies got Airpane!, police procedurals got The Naked Gun, and horror movies got the Scary Movie series.
What’s one of the most ubiquitous movie genres of the 21st century? The Hallmark Holiday movie. As soon as the first snow falls every year, it feels like you just can’t escape the cloying, colourful titles jamming up your streaming queue. A Christmas Prince, Let It Snow, Holiday Rush, A Wish for Christmas, Merry Kissmas, Holiday Engagement, Christmas with a View, the list goes on. It’s high time the ridiculously ever-present genre got the spoof treatment. Enter Cup of Cheer, a hilarious satire of every cheesy Christmas movie you’ve ever seen.
Here’s the official Cup of Cheer synopsis:
Cup of Cheer follows Mary, a big city journalist who heads off to her charming hometown of Snowy Heights to write an article about the town’s world famous Christmas cheer. But upon (literally) running into the grumpy but endearing Chris, the owner of Cup of Cheer, Mary learns that his charming hot cocoa shop is going to be shut down on Christmas Eve. And it’s her ex boyfriend that’s shutting it down. Using her big city smarts and her Christmas cheer, Mary unites the town in an effort to save Cup of Cheer, and to save Christmas.
Cup of Cheer will be available on Tubi, Amazon Prime Video, and VOD November 6, 2020.
Comments