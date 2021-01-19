Da 5 Bloods Leads Online Film Critics Society Nominations

Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods leads this year’s Online Film Critics Society nominations. (Full disclosure: several That Shelf contributors are members.) The Netflix drama scored eight nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director for Lee, and acting nominations for Delroy Lindo and Chadwick Boseman. The latter found himself a double nominee, scoring for Da 5 Bloods in the supporting category and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom in the lead. Boseman is likely to make history as the first actor to become a posthumous double-nominee at the Oscars. (James Dean previously scored two posthumous nominations in two years.)
Also scoring much love from the Internet’s largest global association of film critics is Chloé Zhao’s Nomadland with six nominations. Also making strong showings are critical darlings Promising Young Woman, First Cow, Never Rarely Sometimes Always, Minari, I’m Thinking of Ending Things, and Sound of Metal. The OFCS also showed the Academy that voters could expand the playing field for directors. Lee is the only male nominated in the Best Director category. Four women–Zhao, along with Emerald Fennell, Eliza Hittman, and Kelly Reichardt–make up the rest of the field. The OFCS will announce its winners next week, including honours in the non-US release category and prizes for technical achievement.
The full list of 2020 Online Film Critics Society nominations is as follows:
Best Picture
Da 5 Bloods
First Cow
I’m Thinking of Ending Things
Minari
Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Soul
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Director
Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman
Eliza Hittman – Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Spike Lee – Da 5 Bloods
Kelly Reichardt – First Cow
Chloé Zhao – Nomadland
Best Actor
Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins – The Father
Delroy Lindo – Da 5 Bloods
Steven Yeun – Minari
Best Actress
Jessie Buckley – I’m Thinking of Ending Things
Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Sidney Flanigan – Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Frances McDormand – Nomadland
Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
Best Supporting Actor
Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chadwick Boseman – Da 5 Bloods
Bill Murray – On the Rocks
Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night in Miami
Paul Raci – Sound of Metal
Best Supporting Actress
Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Olivia Colman – The Father
Talia Ryder – Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Amanda Seyfried – Mank
Youn Yuh-jung – Minari
Best Original Screenplay
Da 5 Bloods – Danny Bilson, Paul Demeo, Kevin Willmott, Spike Lee
Minari – Lee Isaac Chung
Never Rarely Sometimes Always – Eliza Hittman
Promising Young Woman – Emerald Fennell
The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Aaron Sorkin
Best Adapted Screenplay
First Cow – Jonathan Raymond, Kelly Reichardt
I’m Thinking of Ending Things – Charlie Kaufman
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Ruben Santiago-Hudson
Nomadland – Chloé Zhao
One Night in Miami – Kemp Powers
Best Editing
Da 5 Bloods – Adam Gough
Mank – Kirk Baxter
Nomadland – Chloé Zhao
Tenet – Jennifer Lame
The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Alan Baumgarten
Best Cinematography
Da 5 Bloods – Newton Thomas Sigel
First Cow – Christopher Blauvelt
Mank – Erik Messerschmidt
Nomadland – Joshua James Richards
Tenet – Hoyte Van Hoytema
Best Original Score
Da 5 Bloods – Terence Blanchard
Mank – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
Minari – Emile Mosseri
Soul – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
Tenet – Ludwig Goransson
Best Debut Feature
Radha Blank – The Forty-Year-Old Version
Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman
Regina King – One Night in Miami
Darius Marder – Sound of Metal
Andrew Patterson – The Vast of Night
Best Film Not in the English Language
Another Round (Denmark)
Bacurau (Brazil)
Collective (Romania)
La Llorona (Guatemala)
Minari (United States)
Best Documentary
Boys State
Collective
Dick Johnson Is Dead
The Painter and the Thief
Time
Best Animated Feature
Onward
Over the Moon
Soul
The Wolf House
Wolfwalkers
