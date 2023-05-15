Darcy Waite DJ Burnt Bannock

Darcy Waite Interview: “It Takes Ten Years to Be an Overnight Success”

by    |  

Earlier this month, I sat down with Canadian filmmaker Darcy Waite. Waite is currently working on his first feature film, Lucky Strikes, a comedy set in the world of bowling that captures the goofball spirit of Dodgeball and Dumb and Dumber. 

The Winnipeg-based actor, writer, director, producer, and host has accomplished a great deal throughout his relatively young career, and I had a great time picking his brain about breaking into the entertainment industry and getting projects greenlit. 

Darcy-Waite-Headshot

Our conversation covers pitching ideas, finding mentors, and how programs like the imagineNATIVE Institute Screenwriting Features Lab in partnership with Netflix help up-and-coming artists bring their ideas to life. 

Watch the interview below and check out Waite’s work on That’s AWSM, DJ Burnt Bannock, and 7th Gen. 

Darcy Waite Interview:




Comments

Advertisement

Advertisement

FROM AROUND THE WEB

Advertisement