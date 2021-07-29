Disney+ Canada: What to Watch – August 2021

Disney+ has revealed its August programming lineup, and it’s full of fun titles to keep you entertained through the dog days of summer.
Star Wars fans can look forward to new episodes of The Bad Batch on August 6th and 13th. If you missed out on Emma Stone’s delightfully villainous turn as dog-hating baddie Cruella de Vil, you can catch Cruella on August 27th. And if you’re looking for something a bit raunchier, check out Vacation Friends when it drops on Star on August 27th.
STAR
AMERICAN HORROR STORIES
SEASON PREMIERE
AUGUST 25
American Horror Stories is a spin-off of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s award-winning hit anthology series American Horror Story. American Horror Stories is a weekly anthology series that will feature a different horror story each episode.
Since 2011, the creators of the AHS have redefined the horror genre with various installments featuring a creepy asylum, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel and the apocalypse itself. The television series sprouted a legion of dedicated fans who anticipate what terrors the next chapter will hold. The franchise is produced by Twentieth Television.
VACATION FRIENDS
PREMIERE
AUGUST 27
In this raw and raunchy comedy, straight-laced Marcus and Emily (Howery, Orji) are befriended by wild, thrill-seeking partiers Ron and Kyla (Cena, Hagner) at a resort in Mexico. Living in the moment, the usually level-headed couple lets loose to enjoy a week of uninhibited fun and debauchery with their new “vacation friends.” Months after their walk on the wild side, Marcus and Emily are horrified when Ron and Kyla show up uninvited at their wedding, creating chaos and proving that what happens on vacation, doesn’t necessarily stay on vacation.
ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING
SEASON PREMIERE
AUGUST 31
From the minds of Steve Martin, Dan Fogelman and John Hoffman, “Only Murders In The Building” follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late.
NEW THIS MONTH
AUGUST 4
Bless the Harts (S2)
Harrow (S3)
AUGUST 6
Black Widow (1987)
Love, Victor (S2, New Episode)
Ready or Not
Red Sparrow
AUGUST 11
Family Guy (S19)
The Resident (S4)
AUGUST 13
Love, Victor (S2, New Episode)
AUGUST 20
Love, Victor (S2, New Episode)
AUGUST 25
American Horror Stories (S1, Premiere)
Filthy Rich (S1)
Station 19 (S4)
AUGUST 27
Vacation Friends
AUGUST 31
Only Murders In The Building (S1, Premiere)
MARVEL
MARVEL’S WHAT IF…?
PREMIERE
AUGUST 11
“What If…?” flips the script on the MCU, reimagining famous events from the films in unexpected ways. Marvel Studios’ first animated series focuses on different heroes from the MCU, featuring a voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their roles. The series is directed by Bryan Andrews; AC Bradley is head writer.
NEW THIS MONTH
AUGUST 4
Marvel Studio’s Legends (S1, New Episode)
Loki (S1, New Episode)
AUGUST 11
What If…? (S1, Premiere)
AUGUST 18
What If…? (S1, New Episode)
AUGUST 25
What If…? (S1, New Episode)
DISNEY
SHORT CIRCUIT (SHORTS)
SEASON 2 PREMIERE
AUGUST 4
All Episodes Streaming
If you could tell any story with the team of talented artists at Walt Disney Animation Studios, what would you create? Welcome to Short Circuit, an experimental, innovative program where anyone at the Studio can pitch an idea and get selected to create their own short film. Season 2 features five all-new short films.
Dinosaur Barbarian
Directed by Kim Hazel
Battling evil is all in a day’s work for Dinosaur Barbarian, but what about taking out the trash? Sometimes even a superhero needs to clean up his act.
Going Home
Directed by Jacob Frey
A story about growing up and the meaning of home in which a young adult repeatedly visits his hometown, but with every new arrival he starts to face the inevitable: change.
Crosswalk
Directed by Ryan Green
A law-abiding citizen must find his inner strength to cross the street at a light that won’t change.
Songs to Sing in the Dark
Directed by Riannon Delanoy
Two creatures living in the depths of a dark cave engage in a battle of acoustic one-upmanship. As things escalate, they come to realize that they are stronger together.
No. 2 to Kettering
Directed by Liza Rhea
On a dreary, ordinary morning, a girl learns how the power of laughter can lift even the most sullen among her fellow bus riders along their journey to Kettering.
GROWING UP ANIMAL
SEASON ONE PREMIERE
AUGUST 18
All Episodes Streaming
The six-episode, intimate and extraordinary adventure of baby animals, from the safety of the womb to the uncertainty of birth and their tentative first steps. Each episode sees the incredible transformation of a different iconic animal, full of wonder and emotion. “Growing Up Animal” is the magical story of a mother’s instinct to nurture and her infant’s drive to survive.
NEW THIS MONTH
AUGUST 4
Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life (S1, New Episode)
Disney Junior Fancy Nancy (S2)
Monsters at Work (S1, New Episode)
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse (S1, New Episode)
Turner & Hooch (S1, New Episode)
AUGUST 6
The Mysterious Benedict Society (S1, Finale)
AUGUST 11
An Introduction to Us Again
Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life (S1, New Episode)
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse (S1, New Episode)
Monsters at Work (S1, New Episode)
Turner & Hooch (S1, New Episode)
AUGUST 18
Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life (S1, New Episode)
Diary of a Future President (S2, Premiere)
Growing Up Animal (S1, Premiere)
Monsters at Work (S1, New Episode)
PJ Masks (S4)
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse (S1, New Episode)
Turner & Hooch (S1, New Episode)
AUGUST 25
Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life (S1, New Episode)
Gigantosaurus (S2)
Monsters at Work (S1, New Episode)
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse (S1, New Episode)
Turner & Hooch (S1, New Episode)
AUGUST 27
Cruella
STAR WARS
DISNEY GALLERY: STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN
SPECIAL EPISODE
Episode 110 “Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Making of the Season 2 Finale”
“Making of the Season 2 Finale” is a behind-the-scenes look at the making of this celebrated “chapter” of “The Mandalorian,” with a focus on the technology used for recreating Luke Skywalker. It delves into the collaborative process, including working with Mark Hamill, to create an authentic and fitting recreation, and explores the immense pressure and responsibility the filmmakers had in bringing back one of the most important characters in film history.
NEW THIS MONTH
AUGUST 6
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (S1, New Episode)
AUGUST 13
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (S1, New Episode)
NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC
NEW THIS MONTH
AUGUST 13
Killer Shark Vs. Killer Whale
Orca Vs. Great White
Shark Attack Files Investigation: The Paige Winter Story
Shark Beach with Chris Hemsworth
AUGUST 18
Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S1)
Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S2)
When Sharks Attack (S7)
