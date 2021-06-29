Disney+ Canada: What to Watch – July 2021

Summer is here, and that means summer blockbuster season has finally arrived. Theatres may not be fully open, but that hasn’t stopped the folks at Disney from dropping their slate of summer epics.
The MCU is back after a (deep breath) two-year hiatus with the highly anticipated action-thriller, Black Widow. On July 30th, the world’s biggest action star, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, teams up with Emily Blunt for what’s sure to be an action-adventure thrill ride, Jungle Cruise. (The movie is literally based on a popular Disney action-adventure thrill ride).
And please don’t forget to mark your calendar for July 2nd, when hip hop luminary Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s award-winning Sundance hit Summer of Soul arrives on Star. I caught the film at Sundance last January, and I promise that you’re in for one of the year’s most exhilarating feel-good movies.
We’ve got a full rundown of Disney+’s July content down below.
MARVEL
BLACK WIDOW
PREMIER ACCESS
JULY 9
In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller “Black Widow,” Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz is Melina. Directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, “Black Widow”—the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe— will launch simultaneously in theatres and on Disney+ with Premier Access in most Disney+ markets on July 9, 2021 (additional fee required).
NEW THIS MONTH
JULY 7
Marvel Studio’s Legends (S1, New Episode)
Loki (S1, New Episode)
JULY 9
Black Widow (Premier Access)
JULY 14
Loki (S1, Finale)
JULY 21
Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Loki
DISNEY
JUNGLE CRUISE
PREMIER ACCESS
JULY 30
Join fan favourites Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt for the adventure of a lifetime on Disney’s “Jungle Cruise,” a rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities—possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate—and mankind’s—hangs in the balance.
Jaume Collet-Serra directs the film, which stars Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramírez and Jack Whitehall, with Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti. John Davis, John Fox, Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia, Dany Garcia and Beau Flynn are the producers, with Scott Sheldon and Doug Merrifield serving as executive producers. The story is by John Norville & Josh Goldstein and Glenn Ficarra & John Requa, and the screenplay is by Michael Green and Glenn Ficarra & John Requa.
Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” releases in theatres and on Disney+ with Premier Access on July 30, 2021.
MONSTERS AT WORK
PREMIERE
Episode 101 “Welcome to Monsters, Incorporated”
JULY 7
When Tylor Tuskmon arrives at Monsters Incorporated to begin his dream job as a Scarer, he discovers that scaring is out and laughter is in. As a result he is temporarily reassigned to MIFT, the Monsters Incorporated Facilities Team.
Episode 102 “Meet Mift”
When Tylor is initiated into MIFT during a bizarre ritual, he wants nothing more than to get away from his odd coworkers. But when an emergency strikes Monsters, Inc., MIFT kicks into action and Tylor develops a hint of respect for the misfit team.
TURNER & HOOCH
PREMIERE
Episode 101 “Forever And A Dog”
JULY 21
When uptight Deputy Marshal Scott Turner inherits Hooch, a giant unruly dog, his new pet destroys his apartment and seems dead set on destroying his career. Scott is desperate to get rid of Hooch, who seems to behave for everyone but him. But when a witness under Marshal protection is kidnapped, he realizes that the dog he never wanted may turn out to be the key to saving the day.
Turner & Hooch stars Josh Peck as Scott Turner, son of Detective Scott Turner portrayed by Tom Hanks in the 1989 film of the same name.
BEHIND THE ATTRACTION
PREMIERE
All Episodes Streaming
JULY 21
Peek beyond the magic of Disney Parks to discover what’s Behind the Attraction! From Executive Producers Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia and Brian Volk-Weiss, explore how Imagineers filled the Haunted Mansion with 999 happy haunts, how the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror™ transformed into Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! (while defying gravity in the process) and why Space Mountain took so long to launch. From the 1950s to today, from Jungle Cruise to “it’s a small world” to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Disney Parks attractions have amazed millions. And this is the story of how they did it.
STUNTMAN
PREMIERE
JULY 23
From executive producers Dwayne Johnson (“Jungle Cruise”) and Dany Garcia from Seven Bucks Productions, and directed by Kurt Mattila, “Stuntman” chronicles the highs and lows of veteran Hollywood stuntman, Eddie Braun as he attempts what many argue is the most dangerous stunt in cinematic history. Following in the footsteps of his childhood idol, Evel Knievel, Braun reflects on having survived multiple car crashes, explosions, and death defying leaps over the course of his 30+ year career in film and television. Now, in his mid-50s and contemplating retirement, Braun decides to cap off an extraordinary career by recreating Evel Knievel’s infamous unsuccessful Snake River Canyon rocket jump. In 2018, “Stuntman” made its world premiere at the LA Film Festival, taking home the Audience Award choice winner for Best Documentary Feature.
TURNING THE TABLES WITH ROBIN ROBERTS
PREMIERE
All Episodes Streaming
JULY 28
Get personal with Robin Roberts and some of Hollywood’s groundbreaking women as they bear witness to their incredible journeys on their path to purpose. Each episode is a profound conversation filled with emotion and inspiration. Listen to never-before-heard stories of how these groundbreakers came face-to-face with their vulnerability, authenticity and intuition. Discover their commonalities and learn how their stories and experiences created room for expansion and evolution.
CHIP ‘N’ DALE: PARK LIFE
PREMIERE
Episode 101 “Thou Shalt Nut Steal / The Baby Whisperer / It Takes Two To Tangle”
JULY 28
Dale makes a serious mistake when he steals the wrong dog’s chestnuts. / Chip meets his match in the baby enclosure on the wild, wild west side of the park. / Chip and Dale have always been joined at the hip but now they actually are!
THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF MICKEY MOUSE
BATCH 2 PREMIERE
JULY 28
In “The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse,” it’s nothing but fun and excitement for Mickey and his best pals – Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy and Pluto – as they embark on their greatest adventures yet, navigating the curveballs of a wild and zany world where the magic of Disney makes the impossible possible. Each seven-minute short is filled with laugh-out-loud comedy, modern settings, timeless stories, new music and the unmistakable classic art style of the “Mickey Mouse” shorts. The series will include stories inspired by various lands at Disney parks and cameos by classic Disney heritage characters.
NEW THIS MONTH
JULY 2
Disney Raven’s Home (S4)
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (S2, New Episode)
The Art of Racing In The Rain
The Mysterious Benedict Society (S1, New Episode)
Pooch Perfect (S1)
JULY 7
Monsters at Work (S1, Premiere)
Big Sky (S1)
JULY 9
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (S2, New Episode)
Miraculous World: Shanghai, The Legend Of Ladydragon
The Mysterious Benedict Society (S1, New Episode)
JULY 14
Monsters at Work (S1, New Episode)
Puppy Dog Pals (S3)
JULY 16
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (S2, New Episode)
The Mysterious Benedict Society (S1, New Episode)
JULY 21
Meet Spidey And His Amazing Friends (Shorts) (S1)
Monsters at Work (S1, New Episode)
Turner & Hooch (S1, Premiere)
JULY 23
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (S2, New Episode)
The Mysterious Benedict Society (S1, New Episode)
JULY 28
Monsters at Work (S1, New Episode)
Turner & Hooch (S1, New Episode)
JULY 30
Disney Junior T.O.T.S. (S2)
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (S2, New Episode)
Jungle Cruise (Premier Access)
The Mysterious Benedict Society (S1, New Episode)
STAR
SUMMER OF SOUL
PREMIERE
JULY 2
In his acclaimed debut as a filmmaker, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson presents a powerful and transporting documentary—part music film, part historical record created around an epic event that celebrated Black history, culture and fashion. Over the course of six weeks in the summer of 1969, just one hundred miles south of Woodstock, The Harlem Cultural Festival was filmed in Marcus Garvey Park. The footage was never seen and largely forgotten–until now. SUMMER OF SOUL shines a light on the importance of history to our spiritual well-being and stands as a testament to the healing power of music during times of unrest, both past and present. The feature includes never-before-seen concert performances by Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly & the Family Stone, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Ray Baretto, Abbey Lincoln & Max Roach and more. SUMMER OF SOUL premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, where it won both the Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award. Summer of Soul premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, where it won both the Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award. Together with Disney’s new BIPOC Creator Initiative, Searchlight Pictures will release it theatrically, as well as streaming exclusively on Disney+, under its Star brand in Canada on July 2.
MCCARTNEY 3,2,1
DOCUMENTARY SERIES PREMIERE
JULY 16
Paul McCartney sits down for a rare in-depth one-on-one with legendary producer Rick Rubin to discuss his ground breaking work with The Beatles, the emblematic 70s arena rock of Wings and his 50 years and counting as a solo artist. In this six-episode series that explores music and creativity in a unique and revelatory manner, join Paul and Rick for an intimate conversation about the song writing, influences, and personal relationships that informed the iconic songs that have served as the soundtracks of our lives.
NEW THIS MONTH
JULY 2
Grown-ish (S3, New Episode)
Love, Victor (S2, New Episode)
Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. (S1, New Episode)
Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018)
The Darkest Minds (2018)
JULY 9
Grown-ish (S3, New Episode)
Love, Victor (S2, New Episode)
Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. (S1, New Episode)
JULY 14
9-1-1 (S4)
9-1-1: Lone Star (S2)
JULY 16
Love, Victor (S2, New Episode)
Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. (S1, New Episode)
JULY 21
Bob’s Burgers (S1-8)
JULY 23
Love, Victor (S2, New Episode)
Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. (S1, New Episode)
JULY 28
American Housewife (S5)
Blackish (S7)
JULY 30
Love, Victor (S2, New Episode)
STAR WARS
NEW THIS MONTH
JULY 2
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (S1, New Episode)
JULY 9
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (S1, New Episode)
JUNE 16
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (S1, New Episode)
JULY 23
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (S1, New Episode)
JULY 30
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (S1, New Episode)
NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC
PLAYING WITH SHARKS
PREMIERE
JULY 23
From National Geographic Documentary Films, two-time Emmy®-nominated director Sally Aitken and WildBear Entertainment, “Playing with Sharks” captures the life of Valerie Taylor—a woman ahead of her time whose life’s work has become the basis for much of what we know about sharks today. A fearless diver, cinematographer and pioneering conservationist, Valerie is a living legend and icon. Through remarkable underwater archival footage, along with interviews with Valerie herself, “Playing with Sharks” follows this daring ocean explorer’s trajectory from champion spearfisher to passionate shark protector.
NEW THIS MONTH
JULY 28
Primal Survivor (S1-3)
Race to the Center of the Earth (S1)
