Disney+ Canada: What to Watch – March 2021

On February 23, Disney launched Star, a new content brand added to its Disney+ streaming service. With Star, Disney+ nearly doubled the amount of content available to subscribers. And that’s in addition to the torrent of new releases already slated to come down the pipeline. Next month sees the return of Big Hero 6, WandaVision’s season finale, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier debut.
To help you stay on top of all these entertainment options, we’ve assembled a list of Disney titles scheduled to arrive in March.
I’m especially looking forward to Disney’s gorgeous-looking action-adventure epic, Raya and the Last Dragon, which arrives on March 5th. Co-directed by Carlos López Estrada (Blindspotting) and Don Hall (Big Hero 6), Raya and the Last Dragon stars Kelly Marie Tran (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) as Raya, a determined young warrior on a quest to find the last dragon. The film looks phenomenal, has an all-star supporting cast, and features Awkwafina as a talking dragon. What more can you ask for?
I’m also looking forward to re-watching the first season of Solar Opposites, a capital “B” Bonkers sci-fi comedy from Justin Roiland. Roiland is one of the twisted minds behind Rick and Morty, which tells you all you need to know about Solar Opposites. The show feels like it could take place inside one of Rick’s pocket universes. Disney made the first two episodes available for Star’s launch, so you can check out Solar Opposites right now.
Note: Raya and the Last Dragon will be available on Disney+ with Premier Access in most Disney+ markets, at the same time as it is released in select theatres on March 5, 2021.
Star: New This Month
MARCH 5
The Aftermath (2019)
Flicka 2
Flicka: Country Pride
Helstrom (S1, New Episode)
Love In The Time of Corona (S1)
Love, Victor (S1, New Episode)
Solar Opposites (S1, New Episode)
MARCH 12
Helstrom (S1, New Episode)
Love, Victor (S1, New Episode)
Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children
Solar Opposites (S1, New Episode)
MARCH 19
Genius (S2)
Grown-ish (S3, New Episode)
Helstrom (S1, New Episode)
Love, Victor (S1, New Episode)
Solar Opposites (S1, New Episode)
MARCH 26
Code Black (S1-3)
Ghost Whisperer (S1-5)
Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)
Grown-ish (S3, New Episode)
The Help
Helstrom (S1, New Episode)
Love, Victor (S1, New Episode)
Solar Opposites (S1, New Episode)
Taste The Nation with Padma Lakshmi (S1)
Disney: New This Month:
MARCH 5
Raya and the Last Dragon
MARCH 12
Disney Junior Doc McStuffins: The Doc Is In
MARCH 19
Disney Big Hero 6 The Series (S3)
MARCH 26
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (S1, New Episode)
Pixar: New This Month
INSIDE PIXAR
BATCH 3 PREMIERE 111-115
MARCH 26
Marvel: New This Month
MARCH 5
WandaVision (S1, New Episode)
MARCH 12
Marvel Studios: Assembled (S1 Premiere)
Marvel Studios: Legends (S1, New Episode)
MARCH 19
The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (Premiere)
MARCH 26
The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (S1, New Episode)
National Geographic: New This Month
MARCH 12
Animal Fight Night (S5-6)
Dr. K’s Ecotic Animal ER (S1-7)
Jane
Own the Room
MARCH 19
Before the Flood
