Disney+ Canada: What to Watch – October 2021

Disney+ revealed its October programming lineup, and it’s loaded with exciting new releases to keep you busy this spooky season.
I’m a Muppets die-hard, so I’m counting down the days until I can stream Muppets Haunted Mansion. The film sees the Muppets’ resident weirdo, The Great Gonzo, spend a night inside a haunted house. What could go wrong?
If you’re into the world of brick building, you may want to check out Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales. This creepy Lego Stars Wars adventure sees Poe and BB-8 make an emergency landing on the treacherous planet of Mustafar, the former home of Darth Vader. Something tells me Poe and his little droid buddy will have to deal with some alien jerk’s bad vibes.
And October 6th marks the season finale of the animated series Marvel’s What If…? So far, the show has given us Marvel Zombies, a spiritually corrupted Dr. Strange, and a bleak timeline that killed off the Avengers. This beautifully twisted show has only scratched the surface of all the weird places it can go. So, who knows what the show’s saving for its big season finale?
Stay spooky and stream away!
We’ve got a full rundown of October’s Disney+ content down below.
DISNEY
MUPPETS HAUNTED MANSION
PREMIERE
OCTOBER 8
The Great Gonzo – world famous daredevil artiste, has done it all, seen it all, and survived it all. But on Halloween night, the fearless Gonzo takes on the greatest challenge of his life by spending one very daring night in the most grim grinning place on Earth …The Haunted Mansion.
JUST BEYOND
SEASON 1 PREMIERE – ALL EPISODES STREAMING
OCTOBER 13
Inspired by the writings of R.L. Stine, “Just Beyond” is an eight-episode anthology series that tells astonishing and thought-provoking stories of a reality just beyond the one we know. Each episode introduces viewers to a new cast of characters who must go on a surprising journey of self-discovery in a supernatural world of witches, aliens, ghosts and parallel universes.
NEW THIS MONTH
OCTOBER 1
Disney Just Roll With It: You Decide Live!
Disney Princess Remixed: An Ultimate Princess Celebration
Disney The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular!
OCTOBER 6
Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life (S1, New Episode)
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (S1, New Episode)
Turner & Hooch (S1, Finale)
OCTOBER 8
Disney Junior Mickey’s Tale Of Two Witches
Muppets Haunted Mansion (Premiere)
Under Wraps
OCTOBER 13
Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life (S1, Finale)
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (S1, New Episode)
Just Beyond (S1, All Episodes Streaming)
Zombies: Addison’s Moonstone Mystery Shorts (S1)
OCTOBER 20
Disney Insider (S1, New Episode)
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (S1, New Episode)
OCTOBER 27
Disney Insider (S1, New Episode)
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (S1, New Episode)
MARVEL
MARVEL’S WHAT IF…
SEASON FINALE
OCTOBER 6
“What If…?” flips the script on the MCU, reimagining famous events from the films in unexpected ways. Marvel Studios’ first animated series focuses on different heroes from the MCU, featuring a voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their roles. The series is directed by Bryan Andrews; AC Bradley is head writer.
NEW THIS MONTH
OCTOBER 6
Black Widow
What If…? (S1, Finale)
OCTOBER 20
Marvel Studios: Assembled – “The Making of Black Widow”
OCTOBER 27
Marvel Studios: Assembled – “The Making of What If…?”
STAR WARS
LEGO STAR WARS TERRIFYING TALES
PREMIERE
After the events of “The Rise of Skywalker,” Poe and BB-8 must make an emergency landing on the volcanic planet Mustafar where they meet the greedy and conniving Graballa the Hutt who has purchased Darth Vader’s castle and is renovating it into the galaxy’s first all-inclusive Sith-inspired luxury hotel. While waiting for his X-Wing to be repaired, Poe, BB-8, Graballa, and Dean (a plucky and courageous young boy who works as Graballa’s mechanic) venture deep into the mysterious castle with Vader’s loyal servant, Vaneé. Along the way, Vaneé shares three creepy stories linked to ancient artifacts and iconic villains from across all eras of Star Wars. As Vaneé spins his tales and lures our heroes deeper into the shadowy underbelly of the castle, a sinister plan emerges. With the help of Dean, Poe and BB-8 will have to face their fears, stop an ancient evil from rising, and escape to make it back to their friends.
NEW THIS MONTH
OCTOBER 1
LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales (Premiere)
NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC
AMONG THE STARS
SEASON 1 PREMIERE – ALL EPISODES STREAMING
OCTOBER 6
A six-part docuseries with fly on the wall access into the wider world of NASA, with cameras on Earth and in space. NASA astronaut Captain Chris Cassidy is on a quest to get back in his spacesuit for one last mission. This series follows Chris and the wider team who take on missions that risk life, limb and reputation for the greater good of humankind. Join them as their missions unfold.
NEW THIS MONTH
OCTOBER 6
Among the Stars (S1, All Episodes Streaming)
Fauci
STAR
NEW THIS MONTH
OCTOBER 1
Alita: Battle Angel
OCTOBER 5
Only Murders In The Building (S1, New Episode)
OCTOBER 6
Dat Ene Woord: Feyenoord (AKA: That One Word Feyenoord) (S1, New Episode)
Reservation Dogs (S1, New Episode)
OCTOBER 12
Only Murders In The Building (S1, New Episode)
OCTOBER 13
Dat Ene Woord: Feyenoord (AKA: That One Word Feyenoord) (S1, New Episode)
Reservation Dogs (S1, New Episode)
OCTOBER 19
Only Murders In The Building (S1, New Episode)
OCTOBER 20
Dat Ene Woord: Feyenoord (AKA: That One Word Feyenoord) (S1, New Episode)
Reservation Dogs (S1, New Episode)
OCTOBER 22
Blackish (S4)
OCTOBER 27
Dat Ene Woord: Feyenoord (AKA: That One Word Feyenoord) (S1, New Episode)
Comments