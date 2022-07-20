Don McLean Interview: Legendary Songwriter Talks AMERICAN PIE and More by That Shelf Staff | July 20, 2022, 9:00 am The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie airs now on Paramount+, and we had the honour of speaking at length with singer/songwriter Don McLean about his most famous track. American Pie • American Pie: Life of a Hit • doc • documentary • Don McLean • music • Paramount • Paramount Plus • Television • The Day the Music Died • The Story of Don McLean's American Pie • TV « Previous ArticleBlack Hole Films Episode 262 Comments Advertisement Advertisement FROM AROUND THE WEB Advertisement
Comments