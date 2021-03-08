Don’t Miss the 24th Annual Toronto Film Critics Association Awards Tomorrow Night

Film lovers didn’t need to pack themselves into multiplexes to get their cinema fix last year. Despite COVID grinding life to a halt, the film industry kept on thriving thanks to streaming services, VOD platforms, and virtual festivals.
Given last year’s limited release schedule, 2020 had more than its share of standout titles. I can’t stop thinking about the breath-taking visuals and soul-stirring themes at the heart of Chloé Zhao’s Nomadland. Nothing dazzled me more than Leslie Odom, Jr.’s Sam Cooke renditions in One Night in Miami, (except for Odom’s Aaron Burr performance in Hamilton). And did I ever fall hard for Radha Blank’s coming of “middle-age” dramedy, The Forty-Year-Old Version.
Each of these fantastic films (and many more) will be recognized tomorrow night at the 24th annual Toronto Film Critics Association Awards. You can watch this year’s virtual event here starting at 8PM est. Elaine “Lainey” Lui and Kathleen Newman-Bremang will host the virtual gala.
Although the TFCA announced most of the winners last month (you can read them here), the winner of the night’s most prestigious prize, the Rogers Best Canadian Film Award, won’t be announced until the show. The three finalists chosen for the $100,000 Rogers award are And the Birds Rained Down by Louise Archambault, Anne at 13,000 Ft. by Kazik Radwanski and White Lie by Yonah Lewis and Calvin Thomas. Runners-up will each receive $5,000.
The show will be broadcast at www.torontofilmcritics.com. See you at the party!
