Downton Abbey: A New Era Trailer Is Here!

It’s back!
The British period piece that bathed its audience in the most gorgeous of gowns, delicious and ridiculous soapy twists, and a genteel warmth of fantasy and a hot cup of tea became a global sensation. The first season of Downton Abbey was spectacular but never truly captured the layered commentary after that. Nevertheless, it came roaring back to more life in season four when Mary (Michelle Dockery) took her proper place as the true protagonist of the series.
The show’s popularity never waned even after its conclusion after season six and with a roaring box office and critical success awaiting the first Downton Abbey film, a sequel was only a matter of time. And here it is, in its delightful GOWNS and the theme song we all know by heart at this point. Will you be journeying back to Downton?
Downton Abbey: A New Era comes to theatres on May 20, 2022.
