Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Trailer Is Pure Nostalgia

I remember watching Dragon Ball Z every night after school. Each week I’d come home, do my homework, then get in front of the TV at 8 PM as new episodes aired every day. During those times, I was ecstatic and eager to learn how Goku and Earth’s Mightiest Heroes would overcome Cell and then Buu. Of course, the build-up to those battles took forever, with filler episodes and those awkward moments of macho screaming while powering up but when the action finally hit, it was worth it.
In front of each episode would be a “Previously on,” followed by a tease of what the next episode at the end of it. Usually, Kyle Hebert (Gohan) would narrate these, and they often provided enough information to catch up on what was missed or get you amped for what was next. I would even try my best to replicate his tone in my room but never was able to nail it.
So, upon hearing that familiar voice narrating the “This time on Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot” trailer, I was hit with a wave of nostalgia. Even this teaser for the upcoming action-RPG is framed like those familiar teasers from my childhood and watching it flooded me with memories of those simpler times at home.
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot launches January 17 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.
