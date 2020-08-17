Earth to Ned Trailer: An Out of This World Take on Late-night TV

With people stuck at home during the pandemic, U.F.O. sightings have spiked. Factor in recent New York Times stories giving the phenomenon mainstream credibility and public interest in U.F.O.s has sky-rocketed. So, what better time for Disney+ to drop a live-action talk-show hosted by a four-armed, bug-eyed, extra-terrestrial?
Earth to Ned is an upcoming series (Disney+’s first original talk show) produced by The Jim Henson Company and Marwar Junction Productions. The program, which uses a late-night talk show format, features an alien Muppet named Ned and his co-host Cornelius, as they secretly interview Earth’s celebrities.
Guests include Rupal (Rupal’s Drag Race), Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Joel McHale (Community), Fina Carano (The Mandalorian) and the galaxy’s coolest man, Billy Dee Williams (Star Wars: Return of the Jedi). While it looks like the guests on the show play themselves, I’m not entirely convinced that Reggie Watts and Kristen Schaal aren’t M.I.B.-style undercover aliens.
Earth to Ned trailer:
Earth to Ned synopsis:
From The Jim Henson Company comes a brand new talk show hosted by alien commander Ned and his lieutenant Cornelius, who call off the invasion of Earth after they fall in love with human culture. Broadcasting from the bridge of their spaceship, hidden deep underground, Ned and Cornelius interview Earth’s greatest resource, celebrities. With the help of the ship’s artificial intelligence, BETI, and the destructive CLODs (Cloned Living Organisms of Destruction), Ned must keep his show a secret from his home planet or suffer the wrath of his father, the Admiral of the Galactic Fleet.
Each episode focuses on a topic or theme that is both equally unique to earthlings and fascinating to Ned, including comedy, sports, social media, and fashion. Ned beams in celebrity guests from across the known universe to put on the ultimate chat show, and the more he learns about our human culture, the more obsessed he becomes.
Earth to Ned will debut 10-episodes on Disney+ on Friday, September 4th.
