Enola Holmes Trailer: Millie Bobby Brown Becomes a Teenage Super-Sleuth

Enola Holmes sees Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown play a free-spirited teenage girl whose mother goes missing.
The story takes place in England in 1884, and Enola’s rebellious streak rubs people the wrong way, so her older brothers send her off to a finishing school for young ladies. One of those older brothers is the world-famous detective, Sherlock Holmes. Armed with wits and determination, Enola takes a page from her big bro’s playbook, and sets out to unravel the mystery of her missing mom.
Enola Holmes trailer:
Enola Holmes is based on Nancy Springer’s young adult series of detective novels. So, after this film becomes a hit, expect plenty more stories from the Enola Holmes canon. And why wouldn’t this movie be a hit? Aside from Brown’s charismatic lead performance, the movie also features a stacked cast (Helena Bonham Carter, Henry Cavill, and Sam Claflin), and winsome tone. The story was adapted by Jack Thorne (one of the screenwriters behind 2017’s delightful family drama Wonder) and helmed by Fleabag director Harry Bradbeer.
Enola Holmes looks like the type of light-hearted flick my nieces and nephews will watch on a loop until the inevitable sequel drops.
Enola Holmes synopsis:
England, 1884 – a world on the brink of change. On the morning of her 16th birthday, Enola (Millie Bobby Brown) wakes to find that her mother (Helena Bonham Carter) has disappeared, leaving behind an odd assortment of gifts but no apparent clue as to where she’s gone or why. After a free-spirited childhood, Enola suddenly finds herself under the care of her brothers Sherlock (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft (Sam Claflin), both set on sending her away to a finishing school for “proper” young ladies. Refusing to follow their wishes, Enola escapes to search for her mother in London. But when her journey finds her entangled in a mystery surrounding a young runaway Lord (Louis Partridge), Enola becomes a super-sleuth in her own right, outwitting her famous brother as she unravels a conspiracy that threatens to set back the course of history.
Based on the beloved book series by Nancy Springer, ENOLA HOLMES is a dynamic new mystery-adventure that introduces the world’s greatest detective to his fiercest competition yet: his teenage sister. The game is afoot.
Enola Holmes arrives on Netflix on September 23, 2020.
