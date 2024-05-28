Exclusive: A Hundred Lies Trailer and Poster Premiere

Riverdale‘s Rob Raco tries his hand at the role of leading man in the new Canadian drama, A Hundred Lies, directed by Toronto native Rouzbeh Heydari (Neon Lights). The film follows Ricky (Raco) who, while working at a run-down bar in the east end of Toronto, is proposed an alluring opportunity in the urban underground music scene by his colleague and co-bartender, Damian.
In a bid to change his current situation, and to support his mother in her long-term care home, Ricky jumps at the opportunity. The rocker, turned pop singer, sees his career skyrocket at the hands of Reaper Records, but soon learns that everything comes at a price.
The new drama features a strong cast alongside Raco, including Dana Abraham (Neon Lights), Humberly Gonzalez (Ginny and Georgia), Brandon McKnight (The Flash), Stephen Tracey (Good Sam), Jessica Amlee (Heartland), and Michael Xavier (Northern Rescue). Some of the featured lyrics were written by the lead actor himself and will appear in the film’s original soundtrack, with performances by Raco, Humberley Gonzales, and Toronto musician K. Forest.
A Hundred Lies opens June 5th at the Ancaster Memorial Theatre in Hamilton with a cast and crew Q&A, and then June 6 at Carlton Cinemas in Toronto with a cast and crew Q&A. The film hits VOD/Digital platforms nationwide on June 7.
Below is an exclusive look at the newly released trailer and a brand-new poster. Catch both now:
And here’s the exclusive poster:
