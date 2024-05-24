Exclusive: Catch Richard Gere in New Longing Poster & Clip Premiere

Director Savi Gabizon returns with an emotional story about fatherhood, grief, the desire to be a parent, and the weight of what might have been. Starring Richard Gere, Longing follows a wealthy New York bachelor (Richard Gere) who is forced to reevaluate his life choices when he discovers that a Canadian ex-girlfriend (Suzanne Clément) had given birth to a son after they split up 20 years ago. On the heels of that life-altering information, Daniel is told that his 19-year-old son passed away just two weeks earlier. Faced with an overwhelming sense of missed responsibilities and experiences, he decides to travel to his son’s home in Canada to gain an understanding of the boy he never knew.
Shot entirely in Southern Ontario, the film is an English-language remake of Gabizon’s award-winning 2017 Israeli comedy-drama. Co-starring the amazing Diane Kruger, Longing hits theatres in Canada on June 7.
Below is an exclusive look at the newly released Canadian poster and a brand-new, emotionally charged clip featuring Gere and Clément. Catch both now:
Watch the exclusive clip:
Comments