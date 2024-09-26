Exclusive: Compulsus Trailer Premiere

Today, That Shelf is partnering with Vortex Media to premiere the trailer for Tara Thorne’s highly anticipated crime thriller, Compulsus.
An incendiary queer drama for the Me Too era, the Canadian feature is a story of revenge and love, of poetry and violence. Inspired by Thelma and Louise and in the vein of Emerald Fennell’s award-winning Promising Young Woman, Compulsus stars Lesley Smith, Koumbie, Hilary Adams, Kathleen Dorian, Kathryn McCormack and James MacLean. It premiered at the 2022 Inside Out Film and Video Festival, then screened to acclaim at the 2022 Fantasia Film Festival. It is finally getting a limited release starting October 11, before heading to VOD on November 12.
Watch the Compulsus trailer now then see the thriller when it opens in theatres:
Compulsus arrives in select Canadian theatres on October 11, then arrives on VOD a month later on November 12.