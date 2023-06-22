EXCLUSIVE New Trailer for BritBox’s Alan Carr’s Adventures with Agatha Christie!

Long dubbed the “Queen of Crime”, famous scribe Agatha Christie published over 60 detective novels and 14 short story collections in her lifetime, many featuring her two most famous sleuths Miss Marple and Hercule Poirot. Her works have been adapted hundreds of times for stage, screen, radio, video games and even for graphic novels since her first novel, The Mysterious Affair at Styles, was first published in 1920. From Murder of the Orient Express to And Then There Were None, generation after generation have been introduced to her captivating murder mysteries via a host of successful television series and Oscar-winning films, not to mention the best-selling books themselves. Add to that her record-setting mystery play The Mousetrap, which has entertained enthusiastic theatre-goers in London’s West End for over 70 years, and her royal epithet seems entirely earned.
Fans of her writing can be found in all walks of life, all over the world and counted among them is British comedian Alan Carr. The cheeky “Chatty Man” has been a self-confessed fanboy of the famous author since he read one of Christie’s novels at 13. Now, almost 50 years after her passing, Carr sets out on a personal journey in search of the woman herself and the quintessentially English places that inspired his literary heroine. From quaint villages that could easily sub in for Miss Marple’s St. Mary Mead, to the stunning Art Deco elegance of Poirot, this funny, fact-filled travelogue is an unmissable, glorious romp that offers a fresh new perspective on the singular author’s life and work.
That Shelf is partnering with BritBox to bring you this exclusive trailer for Alan Carr’s Adventures with Agatha Christie, which begins on the streaming platform soon. Watch the preview now:
Alan Carr’s Adventures with Agatha Christie hits BritBox this summer.
Comments