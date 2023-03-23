EXCLUSIVE: Season 2 Trailer for BritBox’s Sister Boniface Mysteries

No one produces detective stories quite like the Brits. Not only do they impress with gritty, edge-of-your-seat thrillers like Happy Valley and Line of Duty, but they’re equally adept at bringing audiences addictive, lighthearted drawing room mysteries like Midsomer Murders and Father Brown—series just right for a cozy night in front of the telly. And luckily for fans, there never seems to be a shortage of either kind!
Strongly a part of the later grouping, Father Brown spin-off series Sister Boniface Mysteries, is back for a second series after its acclaimed first run. Starring Lorna Watson as Vespa-driving, crime-solving Catholic nun Sister Boniface, the series follows her exploits in the 1960s as she works alongside the Great Slaughter Police Department in solving the most dastardly of murder cases.
That Shelf is partnering with BritBox to bring you this exclusive trailer for the upcoming season, which begins on the streaming platform April 4. Watch it below now and mark the date in your calendar:
The second series of Sister Boniface Mysteries premieres on BritBox April 4.
