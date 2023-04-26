EXCLUSIVE: Season 2 Trailer for BritBox’s The Cleaner

A year and a half after it first arrived on the BBC, the arresting and caustic comedy The Cleaner is back for a sophomore season. Starring BAFTA-nominated comedian Greg Davies, the series – which is based on the German series Der Tatortreiniger – follows cleaner Paul ‘Wicky’ Wickstead as he faces a batch of blood-soaked murder scenes. As Wicky gets stuck in with his bleach and scrubbing brushes, he’s forced to contend with the chaotic, oddball characters that always seem to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Like its predecessor, the sophomore season of the sitcom features an impressive number of A-list Brit guest stars. Look out for Asim Chaudhry, Harriet Walter, Simon Callow, Roisin Conaty, Rudi Dharmalingam and Zoë Wanamaker, while Zita Sattar is also back as police officer PS Ruth Edwards. Created by Davies, he wrote this second season in collaboration with a series of talented co-writers, including Paul Allen, Meg Salter, Barry Castagnola, Ronan Blaney and Mike Wozniak
That Shelf is partnering with BritBox to bring you this exclusive trailer for the upcoming season, which begins on the streaming platform soon. Watch it below now:
The second series of The Cleaner is coming soon to BritBox.
