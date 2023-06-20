Extraction 2 Review: An Impressive Action Showcase

2020 was a difficult year for many reasons we’d all prefer not to remember. But even bad things can lead to good, as that year saw Netflix release its best original action flick yet: Extraction. The movie was initially greenlit for the same reasons as the first John Wick: as a test for well-known stunt coordinators to demonstrate their talent as filmmakers, without any real plans to build out a franchise. But both Chad Stahelski and Sam Hargrave were far more successful than expected and, with Hollywood being Hollywood, here we are for Extraction 2 — once again directed by the latter, with a screenplay by Joe Russo.
This review doesn’t contain any spoilers for Extraction 2, but it will address spoilers for the original film, so consider this a small disclaimer.
One of the big question marks left at the end of the original concerned the fate of its protagonist, Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth). Everything pointed to his death but, from the moment the sequel was announced, it was clear his character had miraculously survived. Extraction 2 shows us exactly how he managed that impressive swerve — and yes, he managed it in the same way action heroes have done for generations: With the famous scripted shield known as “plot armour”. An essential component of any franchise with no definite end.
Extraction 2 is similar in many ways to its predecessor. The only difference is the increased budget, which allows for an overall larger scale and even more impressive action set pieces. If the original film delivered audiences a 12-minute oner — an action sequence shot to look like an uninterrupted take — the sequel raises the bar completely and offers a 21-minute banger! This should be observed and studied as a perfect example of how to brilliantly blend stunt work and choreography, cinematography, editing, VFX, and performances.
A little over a decade ago, a movie like Extraction would have been highly forgettable but thankfully, John Wick changed the game. In days gone by, the average, generic action flick didn’t manage any memorable moments, and the choppy editing and poor camera work obscured the actual stunts. Nowadays, despite scripts lacking the same care and attention as the action, the technical aspects have evolved and transformed formulaic stories into very satisfying, entertaining viewing experiences.
That said, Extraction 2 suffers from its predictable narrative, lack of emotional attachment, and poorly developed characters. Though Rake is the only one who gets his character arc explored, all the more dramatic moments that deal with a sensitive aspect of his past seem more like a structural narrative obligation than something spontaneously built to make you care. Hemsworth’s performance deserves tons of praise — the actor has what it takes to become an action superstar — as does the rest of the cast, especially Golshifteh Farahani (Nik).
In the end, Extraction 2 delivers precisely what it promises. A genuinely gripping, adrenaline-charged two-hour action-packed movie. In addition to the oner, there are two more eye-popping, outstanding sequences. Personally, I enjoyed the original film a bit more than the sequel. As a viewer, I always expect the filmmakers to address what they need to improve, so the sequel’s story remaining extremely generic is more disappointing here than in the original.
For those who enjoyed the first though, there are no reasons not to enjoy the second. Nor the next ones, which are pretty much inevitable.
