Final Fantasy VII Remake Sells 3.5 Million Copies In 3 Days

Final Fantasy VII Remake has sold a combined 3.5 million units in the three days following its April 10 official launch day, Square Enix has revealed. We're proud to announce we shipped and digitally sold over 3.5M copies of #FinalFantasy VII Remake in 3 days! 🥳 All of us would like to raise our Buster Swords to say THANK YOU to everyone who has supported us during launch, we hope you’re all enjoying the game! #FF7R pic.twitter.com/4m93Op7O9I — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) April 21, 2020 In the current pandemic we face, this is a stellar game launch that has been setback by delayed physical shipments and the lack of retail stores offering customers the option to shop in-person. It’s still […]
