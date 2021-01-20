Freaky: Killer Switch Edition Release Date and Details

Nobody does horror quite like the folks at Blumhouse. Whether you love high-concept social commentaries, hyper-violent sci-fi thrillers, or self-aware slasher flicks, Blumhouse has all your horror bases covered. And just when you thought Blumhouse’s stable of titles couldn’t get any wilder, it gifted the world with Freaky.
Freaky is a body-swap horror flick starring Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton. Yes, you read that correctly, a body-swap horror movie – think Freaky Friday meets Scream. The film was co-written and directed by Christopher Landon, the beautiful weirdo behind the time loop slasher flick, Happy Death Day. The man knows a thing or two abound crafting genre-bending horror movies.
With its thrilling blend of laughs and chills, Freaky was an instant hit with audiences and critics, and it makes a fine addition to any horror fan’s collection. The film arrives on streaming, Blu-ray, and DVD in just a few weeks, and we’ve got all the details on what to expect when Freaky hits home media.
Freaky synopsis:
High school senior Millie (Kathryn Newton, Blockers, HBO’s “Big Little Lies”) is just trying to survive being the unpopular kid when she becomes The Butcher’s (Vince Vaughn, Wedding Crashers, Couples Retreat) next target. Their fateful encounter gets twisted and wake up in each other’s bodies. Now looking like a towering psychopath, Millie learns she only has 24 hours to reverse the curse and get her body back before the switch becomes permanent and she’s trapped in the form of a middle-aged maniac forever.
With some help from her friends—ultra-woke Nyla (Celeste O’Connor, Ghostbusters: Afterlife), ultra-fabulous Joshua (Misha Osherovich, The Goldfinch) and her crush Booker (Uriah Shelton, Enter the Warriors Gate)—Millie races against the clock to reverse the curse while The Butcher discovers that having a female teen body is the perfect cover for a little Homecoming killing spree.
Bonus Features on BLU-RAY, DVD, and DIGITAL
Deleted Scenes
- The Butcher Lends a Hand
- Charlene Hears a Rumor
- Late for the Party
- Split Personalities: Millie vs. The Butcher – Two opposing characters. One killer chemistry! Go behind-the-scenes to see how Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton worked together to bring these two very different characters to life and how they created distinct personal traits for both. This piece will focus on the magnetism between Vaughn and Newton, and how that chemistry raised the stakes for two characters stuck in such a strange situation.
- Crafting the Kills – This feature will take viewers into the “Wood Shop” set to see how all of the various elements and departments come together to create an extraordinary kill that fans will talk about for years to come. We will also discuss the inspiration behind this bilateral bisection, what makes it both fun and horrifying, and how it is different from anything else you have seen in other horror films.
- Christopher Landon’s Brand of Horror – Blending horror and comedy is a difficult task that not many can achieve, but Christopher Landon has proven time and time again that he is uniquely skilled at it. FREAKY is no different. Learn how Christopher’s vision brought new energy to the concept and elevated the story, all while creating a fun and proficient working environment. This behind-the-scenes look at how he weaves humor and gore together will give fans an intimate understanding of why a Christopher Landon film is a genre of its own.
- Final Girl Reframed – The concept of a “Final Girl” is nothing new in the horror genre. However, Millie isn’t your typical Final Girl. We take a closer look at all the ways FREAKY takes your genre expectations and smashes them.
- Feature Commentary with Co-writer/Director Christopher Landon
Freaky trailer:
Freaky will be available for digital purchase starting January 26, 2021, and you can buy it on Blu-Ray and DVD on February 9th, 2021.
