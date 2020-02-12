French Dispatch Trailer: Wes Anderson Brings All the Stars

Get a first look at Wes Anderson‘s latest star-studded ensemble with the French Dispatch trailer. The Isle of Dogs, Grand Budapest Hotel, and Moonrise Kingdom director returns with a cavalcade of A-listers for his next comedy. The French Dispatch features many of Anderson’s regular partners-in-crime, including Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton, as well as newcomers like Timothée Chalamet and Benicio Del Toro. The first trailer offers a promising glimpse of a madcap travelogue and Anderson’s signature quirkiness.
The film opens later this year from Searchlight Pictures. Anderson’s The Grand Budapest Hotel won four Oscars and was named one of the 100 best films of the decade by That Shelf.
Synopsis: The French Dispatch brings to life a collection of stories from the final issue of an American magazine published in a fictional 20th-century French city. It stars Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Amalric, Stephen Park, Bill Murray and Owen Wilson.
Watch The French Dispatch trailer below:
Advertisement
Advertisement
FROM AROUND THE WEB
Comments