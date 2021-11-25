Get Back Review: Peter Jackson’s epic, repetitive, indulgent, mighty, definitive Beatles doc

Five decades in the making, Beatle’s doc Get Back is the result of Peter Jackson and his team wrestling with 60 hours of film and 150 hours of audio from the Let It Be sessions. The result is the most detailed, most insane documentation of the superstar band at work. With a 8+ hour running time, this isn’t a doc for the faint of heart, but stick with it and there’s magic to be found along the way.
Watch Managing Editor Jason Gorber gives us his review of the Disney Plus release below:
Get Back is available starting today on Disney Plus.
Comments