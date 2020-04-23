Get Ready to Stay Up Not-Too-Late with Elmo

Get ready, world. The late night talk show scene is about to welcome a new member. He’s red, he’s furry, he’s a monster, and he’s three and a half years old.
Elmo is branching out from his Sesame Street digs and launching his very own talk show, The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo. Why “not-too-late”? Because this particular Muppet’s bedtime is 7:30.
What to Expect
The series’s run kicks off on HBO’s new streaming service, HBO Max, on May 27. Though there’s no word on how many episodes there will be or how often they will land, each looks jam-packed with familiar faces—both felt-covered and otherwise. From John Mulaney to Jason Sudeikis and Blake Lively to Batman, Elmo’s couch appears to be fully booked with family-friendly A-listers. Even his competition seems hyped for him to join the late-night fray, with both Jimmy Fallon and John Oliver taking turns away from their usual catbird seats.
Oliver’s former co-anchor Cookie Monster takes on the role of the Richter-esque sidekick, while Bert and Prairie Dawn appear to have things somewhat under control behind the scenes. And for you Grover completists? He’s there too. As are The Count, Ernie, Abby Cadabby, Rosita, and King of the party-poopers, Oscar the Grouch.
What about music?
They haven’t skimped on the musical acts front either as Kacey Musgraves, Ciara, Josh Groban, Pentatonix, Sara Bareilles, and the Jonas Brothers are all set to stop by. And where would any self-respecting talk show be without its house band. It looks to us like Dr. Teeth and The Electric Mayhem vet, Animal, has been hired on as the Questlove to Elmo’s Fallon.
With all that in store, we’re left with just one question: Will Elmo become the first Muppet to win the late(ish) night wars? He’s always been a bit of a pioneer, but only time will tell. Whatever happens, we’re sure it will be 100% adorable.
