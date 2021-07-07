GIVEAWAY: Win a 1-year Subscription to BritBox!

Whether you’re looking to solve serious crime with Idris Elba, escape to picturesque Bath in Somerset, England or re-live the wedding of a century, BritBox has the perfect collection of upcoming titles to enjoy on balmy summer evenings in the backyard and to devour during rainy days indoors.
As the streaming service in Canada with the largest collection of premium British content, BritBox truly has something for every type of summer streamer! To help you find your new favourite title, they’re offering That Shelf readers the chance to win a free one-year subscription to the service—with five subscriptions up for grabs!
And if you don’t win, don’t worry! BritBox is having a summer promotion starting today (July 7) until July 12, offering one year subscriptions for only $49.99 (regularly $89.99) so you can enjoy the best in British TV all year long. Visit BritBox.com for more details on the promo.
BritBox’s Summer Slate highlights include:
- Luther Season 1-4 – launched July 1
- In the Footsteps of Killers – launched July 6
- Bergerac Season 1-9 – launching July 13
- Whitechapel – launching July 27
- The Wedding of the Century – launching July 29
- McDonald & Dodds Season 2 – launching August 3
- Time – launching August 17
GIVEAWAY INSTRUCTIONS:
To enter for your chance to win one of five one-year subscriptions to BritBox, head on over to our Twitter or Instagram and follow the instructions. And while you’re at it, give BritBox a follow to make sure you don’t miss any of the exciting titles launching this summer:
Twitter: @BritBox_CA
Instagram: @BritBoxTV
The giveaway ends on July 12 at 11:59 EST. Only one entry per person. Multiple entries will be disqualified. Giveaway open to residents of Canada only.
For full giveaway rules, head here.
