Good Omens Season 2 Release Date Announced In Fan-Funded Parody

Fans of Neil Gaiman and Netflix’s adaptation of The Sandman are patiently waiting for its second season, which will arrive next year. While that might seem like a long time, Good Omens fans know that’s nothing compared to how long they’ve been waiting for a follow-up to the successful first run. Season 1 of Good Omens premiered on Prime Video in May 2019, but fortunately, that four-year wait will soon be over.
Neil Gaiman and superfans Hilly & Hannah recently announced in a fun-filled and fan-funded special parody video that Good Omens will return to Prime Video on July 28. The first series was an adaptation of Gaiman and co-author Terry Prittchet’s famous novel Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch, but what of its second season?
Fussy angel and fast-living demon Aziraphale and Crowley, played once again by Michael Sheen (Masters of Sex) and David Tennant (Doctor Who), respectively, return for a six-episode run. This new, original adventure sees them back and living eas amongst mortals in London’s Soho neighbourhood after stopping the Apocalypse sent from the depths of Hell. Unfortunately, their relaxation time is cut short when an unexpected messenger presents a surprising mystery.
Cast members reprising their original roles include Jon Hamm (Mad Men) as the archangel Gabriel, Doon Machiachan (Smack the Pony) as the archangel Michael, and Gloria Obianyo (Outlander) as the archangel Uriel. Also returning, but as new characters, are Miranda Richardson, Maggie Service, and Nina Sosanya. Gaiman himself returns as an executive producer and co-showrunner, along with Douglas Mackinnon, who directs all six episodes of the new season.
All six episodes of Good Omens Season 2 will drop exclusively on Prime Video worldwide on July 28. All episodes of Season 1 are currently streaming.
