Guide to Streaming Video Services

What better time than now to check out some video services, chill out and practice good old social distancing? Let us help you find the best streaming service as believe it or not, you are going to need help given the abundant choices available.
The number of streaming services and plans is not something you can count on your fingers anymore. While some offer live TV, some are good in exclusive shows and movies each with their payment plans, add-ons, and device compatibilities.
So, how do you choose when there are so many options? Streamingwars.com can help. It provides you with a comprehensive review of the best streaming services, along with amazing discounts and offers.
We will highly recommend you start assessing the streaming services based on the quality, pick your priorities, and choose the one you are most likely to enjoy. Here is a list of some good services you can check out.
Amazon Prime Video
Prime Video can be either subscribed as a video-only service ($9 per month) or along with prime delivery service ($13 per month or $119 per year). Amazon Prime has been consistently churning out some quality original content like Fleabag, Undone, Downtown Abbey, and more. You can also throw in add-ons like HBO, Showtime and other premium channels for about $9 to $15 per month. More exciting original content is on the way as well.
Apple TV+
Priced at $5 per month, Apple TV+ is Apple’s own not so humble offering to the world of streaming services. It is one of the cheapest streaming services available but the content available is quite limited with just 9 originals and a relatively smaller show catalog.
AT&T TV
AT&T TV is the streaming version of the DirecTV Satellite TV. So if you are looking for a full-fledged satellite TV service sans the dish, this is a good option. The cheapest plan comes priced at $60 per month and gives access to 70 channels. The price increases for the second year usage and there are three-step up plans for gaining more channels. There might be additional fees as well when you have to get additional set-top boxes.
YouTube TV
YouTube TV will cost you $55 per month and can be your replacement for cable TV. It gives you access to more than 70 networks including local networks. It has a good selection of channels from ESPN to Disney though it lacks some more popular channels like Comedy Central and MTV.
Netflix
Netflix comes in different subscription plans depending upon the number of screens and video quality. The cheapest of the available plans are priced at $9 per month for a standard definition video for a single screen.
If you ever want to run a marathon of searching shows and movies, Netflix is the site to go. It has everything, TV shows, comedies, documentaries, movies of all genres, and some cool original content as well.
Hulu
Hulu is another forerunner in the streaming service offering broadcast TV and live TV channels over the internet. Now owned by Disney, Hulu has even better potential at bringing some quality content besides its old originals like ‘The Handmaiden’s Tale’ and ‘The path’.
Several deals are also on the way to bringing some classic shows on to the Hulu platform.
As for the pricing, Hulu starts from a basic plan that costs $6 per month to $12 per month for ad-free services. You can even get it free with Spotify premium subscription exclusively available for students.
