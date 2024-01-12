Hazel and Katniss and Harry and Starr Podcast: 17 Again

Hazel & Katniss & Harry & Starr is a weekly Canadian podcast about young adult literature, their film and television adaptations, and everything in between. Now in its sixth season, the podcast—hosted by film critic Joe Lipsett and English professor Brenna Clarke-Gray—aims to highlight the cultural worth of young adult and middle-grade texts, with a focus on Canadian, Indigenous and minority creatives and stories.
Join us weekly for deep dives, as well as a round of YA BINGO.
Book 6, Chapter 17: 17 Again
Brenna wanted to remember Matthew Perry, so we’re revisiting Burr Steers’ 17 Again (2009) starring Perry and Zac Efron.
While some of this hasn’t aged well, this time travel/body swap has a lot of heart and Efron’s comedic chops are solid. While Joe could do with less Thomas Lennon, the sweet romance between Efron and Leslie Mann generates a lot of goodwill.
Plus: slaps, incest jokes, tired geeks, and losing your house in divorce court.
Read on for more about this week’s episode from co-host Joe Lipsett:
It’s been too long since our last episode on My True Love Gave To Me! Technically HKHS Pod returned last week to discuss Loveboat, Taipei and its 2023 film adaptation Love in Taipei, but I was on vacation and couldn’t write a post.
For episode seventeen, Brenna and I start a two week run of “17”-related episodes, starting with this Zac Efron title. It’s silly, it’s broad, but it has plenty of heart. Throw in a effective central relationship between Efron and Leslie Mann that never crosses the line and 17 Again works surprisingly well! -JL
