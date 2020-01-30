Highly Logical – A Star Trek Podcast Episode 028: Star Trek: Picard “Remembrance”

Highly Logical – A podcast dedicated to charting the social, political, and philosophical issues that Star Trek explores.
In episode 28, Angelo and Nicole break down the series premiere of Star Trek: Picard, exploring Star Trek‘s fascination with artificial intelligence and synthetic life, considering Picard as an intergenerational figurehead, and unpacking the show’s critique of Starfleet’s neoliberalism.
Subscribe:
Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify
Soundcloud | Stitcher
Twitter:
Highly Logical: @LogicalPod | Angelo: @amuredda | Nicole: @kneekeypea
Catch up on previous episodes here
Advertisement
Advertisement
FROM AROUND THE WEB
Comments