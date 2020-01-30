Star Trek: Picard release date

Highly Logical – A Star Trek Podcast Episode 028: Star Trek: Picard “Remembrance”

by    |  

ThatShelf.com presents:
Highly Logical – A podcast dedicated to charting the social, political, and philosophical issues that Star Trek explores.

In episode 28, Angelo and Nicole break down the series premiere of Star Trek: Picard, exploring Star Trek‘s fascination with artificial intelligence and synthetic life, considering Picard as an intergenerational figurehead, and unpacking the show’s critique of Starfleet’s neoliberalism.

