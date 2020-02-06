Star Trek: Picard release date

Highly Logical – A Star Trek Podcast Episode 029: Star Trek: Picard “Maps and Legends”

Highly Logical – A podcast dedicated to charting the social, political, and philosophical issues that Star Trek explores.

In episode 29, Nicole and Angelo break down “Maps and Legends,” episode 2 of Star Trek: Picard. They explore speciesist arguments against artificial life forms, skepticism toward Starfleet bureaucracy, and Star Trek’s depiction of age-related illness and disability.

