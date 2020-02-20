Highly Logical Episode 030: Star Trek: Picard “The End is the Beginning” / “Absolute Candor”

ThatShelf.com presents:
Highly Logical – A podcast dedicated to charting the social, political, and philosophical issues that Star Trek explores.
In episode 30, Angelo and Nicole break down “The End is the Beginning” and “Absolute Candor,” episodes 3 and 4 of Star Trek: Picard. Topics include: Picard as an aloof mentor; class strife in the future; objects, books, and ephemera; and Romulan lore
