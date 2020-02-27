Highly Logical Episode 031: Star Trek: Picard “Stardust City Rag” / “The Impossible Box”

ThatShelf.com presents:
Highly Logical – A podcast dedicated to charting the social, political, and philosophical issues that Star Trek explores.
Highly Logical – A podcast dedicated to charting the social, political, and philosophical issues that Star Trek explores.
In episode 31, Angelo and Nicole break down “Stardust City Rag” and “The Impossible Box,” episodes 5 and 6 of Star Trek: Picard. Topics include: violence, lowbrow Trek, addiction, trauma, and Seven of Nine’s now canonical queerness.
Subscribe:
Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify
Soundcloud | Stitcher
Twitter:
Highly Logical: @LogicalPod | Angelo: @amuredda | Nicole: @kneekeypea
Catch up on previous episodes here
Advertisement
Advertisement
FROM AROUND THE WEB
Comments