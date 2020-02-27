Star Trek: Picard release date

Highly Logical Episode 031: Star Trek: Picard “Stardust City Rag” / “The Impossible Box”

Topics include: violence, lowbrow Trek, addiction, trauma, and Seven of Nine's now canonical queerness.

Highly Logical – A podcast dedicated to charting the social, political, and philosophical issues that Star Trek explores.

In episode 31, Angelo and Nicole break down “Stardust City Rag” and “The Impossible Box,” episodes 5 and 6 of Star Trek: Picard. Topics include: violence, lowbrow Trek, addiction, trauma, and Seven of Nine’s now canonical queerness.

