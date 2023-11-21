Holiday Movie Guide 2023

This year, the movie industry was heavily impacted by both the writers’ strike and actors’ strike, resulting in numerous delays and changes to the scheduled release dates for many highly anticipated films. But the strikes are over, and the holiday movie calendar seems as set in stone as it’s likely to be, so we’ve compiled a list of upcoming films to keep on your radar over the busiest time of the year. Take a look at our list below to make your movie-going planning easier:
NOVEMBER
Dream Scenario (2023)
Release date: November 10, 2023 (limited), November 22 (wide)
Another potential A24 standout film, this dark comedy revolves around a hapless family man (Nicolas Cage) who suddenly gains strange stardom by appearing in the dreams of strangers and must navigate this anomalous occurrence. Directed by Kristoffer Borgli, the film stars Nicolas Cage, Lily Bird, Julianne Nicholson, and Michael Cera.
The Holdovers (2023)
Release date: November 10, 2023
This comedy follows a curmudgeonly instructor (Paul Giamatti), at a New England prep school who is forced to remain on campus during Christmas break to babysit the handful of students with nowhere to go. Directed by Alexander Payne, it stars Paul Giamatti, Dominic Sessa, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph.
Journey To Bethlehem (2023)
Release date: November 10, 2023
A Christmas musical for the whole family that combines classic Christmas melodies and modern pop songs to retell the story of Mary (Fiona Palomo) and Joseph (Milo Manheim) and the birth of Jesus. Directed by Adam Anders and starring Milo Manheim, Fiona Palomo, Joel Smallbone, and Geno Segers.
The Killer (2023)
Release date: November 10, 2023 (Netflix)
This crime thriller film follows an assassin (Michael Fassbender) on an international manhunt as this cold-blooded killer battles his employers and himself. Will he lose his prey, his cool, or himself? Directed by David Fincher and starring Michael Fassbender, Tilda Swinton, Charles Parnell, and Sophie Charlotte.
The Marvels (2023)
Release date: November 10, 2023
In the newest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) teams up with super-fan Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and her estranged niece, Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), for a superhero wormhole adventure. Directed by Nia DaCosta and starring Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Samuel L. Jackson, and Zawe Ashton.
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (2023)
Release date: November 17, 2023
A prequel in the renowned dystopian film series, the Hunger Games, that follows a young Snow in the 10th annual Hunger Games as he attempts to mentor Lucy Gray Baird, a tribute from the all-too-familiar District 12. Who will be the songbird, and who will be the snake? Directed by Francis Lawrence and starring Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer, and Viola Davis.
May December (2023)
Release date: November 17, 2023 (limited); December 1, 2023 (Netflix)
Two decades after a scandalous couple made headlines, their relationship strains when an actress (Natalie Portman) travels to Georgia to study their life as research for a film she is involved with. Directed by Todd Haynes and starring Natalie Portman, Juliane Moore, Cory Michael Smith, and Charles Melton.
Next Goal Wins (2023)
Release date: November 17, 2023
Directed and co-written by comedic powerhouse Taika Waititi, this humorous film follows maverick coach Thomas Rongen (Michael Fassbender) hoping he can turn the infamously bad American Samoa soccer team into an underdog story. Can they do better than their 31-0 2001 FIFA match? Directed by Taika Waititi and starring Michael Fassbender, Oscar Kightley, Rachel House, Elisabeth Moss, David Fane, and Kaimana.
Rustin (2023)
Release date: November 17, 2023 (Netflix)
Bayard Rustin (Colman Domingo) dedicated his life to imagining a different world alongside Martin Luther King Jr. (Aml Ameen) and helped organize the 1963 March on Washington. This drama documentary highlights the man who was forgotten due to his status as an openly gay Black man. Directed by George C. Wolfe and starring Colman Domingo, Chris Rock, Glynn Turman, Aml Ameen, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph.
Saltburn (2023)
Release date: November 17, 2023 (limited); November 22, 2023 (wide)
A dramatic thriller film by Oscar-winning writer-director Emerald Fennell that follows a University student (Barry Keoghan) who gets invited by his charming classmate (Jacob Elordi) to spend an eventful summer at an eccentric and posh estate. Directed by Emerald Fennell and starring Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi, Rosamund Pike, Archie Madekwe, Richard E. Grant, and Carey Mulligan.
Thanksgiving (2023)
Release date: November 17, 2023
An axe-wielding serial killer terrorizes the town of Plymouth, Massachusetts, in a seemingly random spree of killings after a Black Friday riot tragedy. Will you survive the holidays? Directed by Eli Roth and starring Patrick Dempsey, Addison Rae, and Milo Manheim.
Trolls Band Together (2023)
Release date: November 17, 2023
DreamWorks Animation’s musical franchise is back. The colourful Troll family reunites for some fresh pop hits as Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) launch into a heroic journey to save Branch’s long-lost brother Floyd (Troye Sivan) from evil pop stars. Directed by Walt Dohrn and starring Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Camila Cabello, RuPaul, Zooey Deschanel, and Patti Harrison.
Leave the World Behind (2023)
Release date: November 22, 2023 (limited); December 8, 2023 (Netflix)
A family vacation turns into a psychological thriller when two strangers appear at their door to inform them of a cyberattack that disables their devices. The families must decide how to deal with the crisis. Directed by Sam Esmail and starring Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke, Kevin Bacon, and Myha’la.
Maestro (2023)
Release date: November 22, 2023 (limited); December 20, 2023 (Netflix)
A biographical drama film that delves into the relationship between American conductor Leonard Bernstein (Bradley Cooper) and his actress wife, Felicia Montealegre (Carey Mulligan). Directed by Bradley Cooper and starring Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke, and Jeremy Strong.
Napoleon (2023)
Release date: November 22, 2023
A historical epic that delves into the rise and fall of French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte (Joaquin Phoenix), including his consuming relationship with his wife, Josephine (Vanessa Kirby). Directed by Ridley Scott and starring Joaquin Phoenix, Vanessa Kirby, Theresa Cabarrus, Ben Miles, and Rupert Everett.
The Velveteen Rabbit (2023)
Release date: November 22, 2023 (Apple TV+)
Based on the treasured, classic children’s book by Margery Williams, “The Velveteen Rabbit” celebrates the magic of unconditional love. When 7-year-old William receives a new favourite toy for Christmas, he discovers a lifelong friend and unlocks a world of magic. The film is directed by Jennifer Perrott and Rick Thiele and features voice-over from Alex Lawther, Helena Bonham Carter, Paterson Joseph and Nicola Coughlan.
Wish (2023)
Release date: November 22, 2023
Walt Disney Animation Studios’ musical-comedy follows a young girl, Asha, played by Oscar-winner Ariana Debose, who wishes upon a star that comes down from the sky to join her, and it turns out to be more than she bargained for. Directed by Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn and starring Ariana DeBose, Chris Pine, Alan Tudyk, and Evan Peters.
Fallen Leaves (2023)
Release date: November 24, 2023 in Canada (limited)
A comedy-drama about two lonely souls who find their first love in each other by chance but continuously face numerous obstacles in pursuing one another. Directed by Finnish auteur Aki Kaurismäki and starring Alma Pöysti and Jussi Vatanen.
DECEMBER
Eileen (2023)
Release date: December 1, 2023 (limited); December 8, 2023 (wide)
Set in the 1960s, this thriller mystery follows a young secretary (Thomasin Mckenzie) working at a prison who discovers more about herself when she gets enchanted by the glamorous new counsellor (Anne Hathaway). Will their friendship survive the new counsellor’s dark secret? Directed by William Oldroyd and starring Anne Hathaway, Thomasin McKenzie, and Shea Whigham.
Godzilla Minus One (2023)
Release date: December 1, 2023
The newest instalment in the Japanese Godzilla saga, different from the ongoing Godzilla Monsterverse world, follows post-war Japan, already struggling, as it faces the new crisis of a giant monster that emerged from the horrific atomic bomb. Directed by Takashi Yamazaki and starring Ryunosuke Kamiki, Minami Hamabe, Yuki Yamada, Munetaka Aoki, and Hidetaka Yoshioka.
Unlucky to Love You (2023)
Release date: December 1, 2023
DJ Russel (Randall Paul) gets fed up with his life in Italy and wants to return to America, so he makes a deal with a Machiavellian woman. Directed by Mauro John Capece and starring Randall Paul, Corinna Coroneo, and Gabriele Silvestrini.
The Archies (2023)
Release date: December 7, 2023 (Netflix)
Based on the Archie Comics and set in 1960s India, this live-action musical comedy follows Archie (Agastya Nanda) and the gang as they experience their youth with rebellion, friendship, and romance. Directed by Zoya Akhtar and starring Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Vedang Raina.
The End We Start From (2023)
Release date: December 8, 2023
A mother (Jodie Comer) and her infant must try to find their way through a flooding environmental crisis that leaves London submerged in water. The film has a profound focus on family and the intimate relationship between a mother and her child. Directed by Mahalia Belo and starring Jodie Comer, Joel Fry, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Mark Strong.
Origin (2023)
Release date: December 8, 2023 (limited); January 19, 2024 (wide)
A biographical drama film about the unspoken system that has shaped America, specifically how lives are defined by different levels of human divisions. Directed by Ava DuVernay and based on the book Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents by Isabel Wilkerson. It stars Vera Farmiga, Victoria Pedretti, and Connie Nielsen.
Poor Things (2023)
Release date: December 8, 2023
A fantastical tale of Bella Baxter (Emma Stone), who is brought back to life by unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe) but runs off on an adventure with slick lawyer Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo). Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos and starring Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, and Ramy Youssef.
American Fiction (2023)
Release date: December 15, 2023 (limited); December 22, 2023 (wide)
A frustrated author (Jeffrey Wright) becomes fed up with the establishment that profits from Black entertainment, so he uses a pen name to write a book that leads him to the heart of hypocrisy and the very madness he disdains. Directed by Cord Jefferson and starring Jeffrey Wright, Tracee Ellis Ross, John Ales, Issa Rae, John Ortiz, and Sterling K. Brown.
Anyone But You (2023)
Release date: December 15, 2023
A romantic comedy that follows a couple whose first date fiery attraction ends up turning ice cold. The universe reunites the attractive pair, as they end up together at a destination wedding where they pretend to be a couple. Directed by Will Gluck and starring Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell, and Alexandra Shipp.
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget (2023)
Release date: December 15, 2023 streaming on Netflix
Ginger (Thandiwe Newton) and Rocky (Zachary Levi) escape the farm for a new adventure out in the mainland but must risk their freedom to save the entirety of chicken-kind from a new threat. Directed by Sam Fell and starring Thandiwe Newton, Zachary Levi, Bella Ramsey, Imelda Staunton, and Lynn Ferguson.
Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire (2023)
Release date: December 15, 2023 (limited); December 22, 2023 streaming on Netflix
Part one of two, this science-fantasy film follows a peaceful colony that is threatened by armies of a tyrannical leader, leaving a mysterious stranger (Sofia Boutella) to become their best hope for survival. Directed by Zack Snyder and starring Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, and Ed Skrein.
The Three Musketeers: Milady (2023)
Release date: December 15, 2023
D’Artagnan (François Civil) launches on a quest to save the kidnapped Constance Bonacieux (Lyna Khoudri) and is forced to join forces with the ambiguous Milady de Winter. Old alliances crumble under the weight of a secret from the past. Directed by Martin Bourboulon and starring François Civil, Vincent Cassel, Romain Duris, Lyna Khoudri, Pio Marmaï, and Eva Green.
Wonka (2023)
Release date: December 15, 2023
Get ready this holiday season for another take on the sweet treat of Willy Wonka at the Chocolate Factory. This film shows how Willy Wonka became the wondrous inventor, magician, and chocolate-maker that we all know. Directed by Paul King and starring Timothée Chalamet, Calah Lane, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Colman, and Sally Hawkins.
The Zone of Interest (2023)
Release date: December 15, 2023
A24 is known for its risk-taking tendencies when it comes to their films, including this new installment that stars a Nazi (Christian Friedel), the commandant of Auschwitz, and his wife (Sandra Hüller) as they try to build their dream house next to the camp. Directed and co-written by Jonathan Glazer and starring Sandra Hüller, Christian Friedel, and Ralph Herforth.
All of Us Strangers (2023)
Release date: December 22, 2023
A screenwriter, Adam (Andrew Scott), meets a mysterious neighbour (Paul Mescal), and they develop a relationship that changes his typical routine. As they grow closer, Adam is drawn back to his hometown where he discovers what appears to be his parents living as they were on the day they died, 30 years before. Directed by Andrew Haigh and starring Andrew Scott, Paul Mescal, Jamie Bell, and Claire Foy.
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023)
Release date: December 22, 2023
A sequel to the highest-grossing DC film of all time that follows Aquaman (Jason Momoa) as his rival, Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), returns more powerful than ever to take revenge. Aquaman forms an unlikely alliance with his imprisoned brother (Patrick Wilson) to protect their kingdom and family. Directed by James Wan and starring Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Nicole Kidman.
The Iron Claw (2023)
Release date: December 22, 2023
Set in the 1980s, this drama thriller follows the true story of the Von Erich brothers who made history in the professional wrestling world under the shadow of their intimidating father and coach. Written and directed by Sean Durkin and starring Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson, Stanley Simons, Maura Tierney, Holt McCallany, and Lily James.
Migration (2023)
Release date: December 22, 2023
An animated comedy that follows a feathered family of ducks who attempts to convince their overprotective father to go on a vacation, but their family trip goes awry, forcing them to learn more about each other and themselves. Directed by Benjamin Renner and starring Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Banks, Awkwafina, Keegan-Michael Key, David Mitchell, and Danny DeVito.
The Boys in the Boat (2023)
Release date: December 25, 2023
An inspirational sports film adapted from a best-selling book that is based on the true story of the University of Washington rowing team that competed for gold at the Olympics in Berlin in the 1930s. Directed by George Clooney and starring Joel Edgerton, Callum Turner, and Peter Guinness.
The Color Purple (2023)
Release date: December 25, 2023
A film set in the 1900s that focuses on a resilient woman’s journey in the South to independence. A musical adaptation based on Alice Walker’s novel. Directed by Blitz Bazawule and starring Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, Halle Bailey, H.E.R., Aunjanue Ellis, and Fantasia Barrino.
Ferrari (2023)
Release date: December 25, 2023
This drama thriller set in 1957 follows ex-racer Enzo Ferrari (Adam Driver) whose factory is on the brink of bankruptcy. Struggling both professionally and personally, his driving passion pushes him to launch into a 1,000-mile race across Italy. Directed by Michael Mann and starring Adam Driver, Penélope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, Jack O’Connell, and Patrick Dempsey.
