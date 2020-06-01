Hollywood Suite: An Award-winning Movie Every Night All Summer Long

Hollywood Suite is offering viewers a chance to spend their whole summer in movie heaven.
Hollywood Suite’s upcoming The Best of the Best series will deliver 92 award-winning films spanning eight decades. These uncut and commercial-free classics kick off tonight, June 01st, and run until August 31st.
Viewers can tune in every night at 9PM EST to “bask in the golden glow,” of iconic films like Moonlight, Sunset Boulevard, and Silence of the Lambs.
Hollywood Suite’s team of programmers has curated a diverse list of Oscar, BAFTA and Film Independent Spirit Award-winners that are guaranteed to appeal to viewers of all tastes.
Hollywood Suite’s The Best of the Best Summer Schedule:
JUNE
June 1–7 Oscar Best Picture
Patton (1970), Moonlight (2016), Kramer vs. Kramer (1979), All About Eve (1950), The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957), The Hurt Locker (2008) and Out of Africa (1985).
June 8–14 BAFTA Best Film
The Full Monty (1997), The Commitments (1991), Bicycle Thieves (1948), Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969), The Killing Fields (1984), Boyhood (2014) and Goodfellas (1990).
June 15–21 Oscar Best Actress
Boys Don’t Cry (1999), The Lion in Winter (1968), Children Of A Lesser God (1986), A Streetcar Named Desire (1951), Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980), Monster’s Ball (2001) and Black Swan (2010).
June 22–28 Oscar Best Supporting Actress
Shampoo (1975), Melvin and Howard (1980), Cactus Flower (1969), The Last Picture Show (1971), The Fighter (2010), California Suite (1978) and My Cousin Vinny (1992).
JULY
June 2–-July 5 Oscar Best Director
The Deer Hunter (1978), Born on the Fourth of July (1989), A Beautiful Mind (2001), The Graduate (1967), Traffic (2000), Saving Private Ryan (1998) and Cabaret (1972).
July 6–12 Oscar Best Picture
Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) (2014), Chariots of Fire (1981), The Artist (2011), Casablanca (1942), Silence of the Lambs (1991), The King’s Speech (2010) and Annie Hall (1977).
July 12–19 Film Independent Spirit Awards Best Film
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000), Sideways (2004), The Wrestler (2008), Juno (2007), Lost in Translation (2003), The Player (1992) and Pulp Fiction (1994).
July 20–26 Oscar Best Supporting Actor
Django Unchained (2012), Good Will Hunting (1997), Inglourious Basterds (2009), Little Miss Sunshine (2006), Julia (1977), Jerry Maguire (1996) and Whiplash (2014).
AUGUST
July 27–August 2 BAFTAs Best Actress
Secrets and Lies (1996), Charade (1963), The French Lieutenant’s Woman (1981), A Taste of Honey (1961), Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore (1974), On Golden Pond (1981) and Still Alice (2014).
August 3–9 Oscar Best Picture
Slumdog Millionaire (2008), 12 Years A Slave (2013), Rain Man (1988), Dances With Wolves (1990), Forrest Gump (1994), Gandhi (1982) and Around The World In 80 Days (1956).
August 10–16 Oscar Best Original Screenplay
Breaking Away (1979), The Crying Game (1992), Ghost (1990), Sunset Boulevard (1950), Almost Famous (2000), Gosford Park (2001) and Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind (2004).
August 17–23 Oscar Best Actor
Wall Street (1987), The Last King of Scotland, (2006), Milk (2008), Save The Tiger (1973), There Will Be Blood (2007), Philadelphia (1993) and Shine (1996).
August 24–30 Oscar Best Actress
Norma Rae (1979), Monster (2003), The Iron Lady (2011), Sophie’s Choice (1982), Funny Girl (1968), Erin Brockovich (2000) and Misery (1990)
August 31 Most Oscars Won By a Film
Summer wraps with the “King of the World,” record-holding 11-time Oscar winner, Titanic (1997).
