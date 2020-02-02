Horoscopics: The Top 10 Aquarius Movies

Aquarius season began on January 21st and with it comes the energy of innovation, rebelliousness and altruism. Aquarians are air signs and therefore often prize the intellect (sometimes bordering on pretentiousness) and are good communicators. They live for the new and exciting and are often eccentric. They are born to question authority and are the ‘free spirits’ of the Zodiac.
Here are the top ten films that fit into the Aquarian archetype. Buckle up, things are about to get weird.
10. Arrival (2016)
Let’s be honest, of all the signs, the spacey Aquarians will be the first to talk to aliens. They often seem as if they are from another planet themselves. In Arrival, Amy Adams plays a linguistics professor (the most Aquarian job ever) who is tasked with learning to communicate with aliens in order to avoid a possible war. If you know any Aquarians, you know how much they love avoiding conflict so it is the perfect job for them.
9.Cool Hand Luke (1967)
Aquarians never back down from challenging authority and in Cool Hand Luke, real-life Aquarian Paul Newman embodies the rebellious spirit of the season perfectly. He plays Luke Jackson, the newest prisoner on a chain gang, whose tenacity inspires hope and resilience in the other prisoners while being a constant thorn in the side of his jailer’s.
8.Naked Lunch (1991)
David Cronenberg tackles the ‘unfilmable’ Aquarian-born novelist William S. Burroughs’s Naked Lunch. Peter Weller plays a drug-addicted exterminator who accidentally kills his wife (Judy Davis). Aquarians will love how Cronenberg brings Burroughs’s hallucinatory, surrealist writing to life in this ode to the grotesque.
7. Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)
Aquarians are individualistic in nature and are often the oddballs of the Zodiac. And the all-time greatest cult hit Rocky Horror Picture Show is all about letting your freak flag fly!
6.Selma (2014)
The humanitarian energy of Aquarian nature is on full display in Ava Duvernay’s Selma which tracks the 1965 Selma to Montgomery voting rights marches led by James Bevel, Hosea Williams, Martin Luther King Jr., and John Lewis.
5. The Matrix (1999)
Aquarians love sci-fi. They live for philosophical thinking and the consciousness bending plot of the Wachowski’s Matrix will woo any Aquarian, plus KEANU.
4. I.Q. (1994)
The best way to win the heart of an Aquarius is to stimulate their intellect. And a great example of this is in the film, I.Q., where mechanic Tim Robbins receives tutoring from Albert Einstein himself (played by Walter Matthau) to win the heart of/impress Einstein’s scientist niece, Meg Ryan.
3. Night Moves (2013)
Sometimes you can overcommit to a cause and Kelly Reichart’s Night Moves explores the psyche of several extreme environmental activists. Every sign has its dark side, this is the Aquarian’s.
2.Lincoln (2012)
Abraham Lincoln was a real-life Aquarian, in fact, there have been more Aquarian presidents than any other sign. Lincoln was a humanitarian who paved a new path for America and ended a war. We know how Aquarians hate conflict so Lincoln definitely harnessed his Aquarian energy in the best way.
1. Easy Rider (1969)
The most Aquarian film ever made goes to Dennis Hopper’s Easy Rider starring Peter Fonda, the film that captured the love of freedom from the 60s and also changed the independent film system, ushering in the greatest decade of filmmaking, the 70s. There is nothing an Aquarian does better than revamp old systems.
