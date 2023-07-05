Horoscopics: Top 10 Cancer-Season Films

Cancer season is upon us! You may find the crab-like energies of the season pulling you to put your feet up and stay home. While you’re nesting up a storm and revelling in the comfort of the familiar, check out some cinematic treats that match up with the astrological sign of the moment. Keep in mind: Cancers are well-known to be sensitive, emotional creatures with major mom vibes but don’t forget for every positive attribute, there’s one that’s not so great. We covered all sides of the crustacean in the choices below. Dig in now:
-
Inside Out (2015)
Cancers are in touch with their emotions, so this charming Disney film that personifies the emotions is the perfect place to start.
-
The Shining (1980)
The negative side of Cancer’s energy is they can focus on the negative by overthinking and can spiral into paranoia so Jack Torrance (played by Jack Nicholson) is a good example of Cancer energy gone horribly wrong!
-
Crooklyn (1994)
In Spike Lee’s warmest film, Alfre Woodard (Passion Fish) plays a devoted mother raising her family in 70s era Brooklyn. Cancers have a deep connection to family and are quick to step up and nurture those in need. So this charming film centering on the ties that bind perfecting sums up that wonderful mothering energy that Cancers have in spades.
-
Goodnight, We Love You (2004)
A documentary about real-life Cancer and pioneering comedian, Phyllis Diller. Diller was originally a homemaker raising 5 children when she started her comedy career. She took on a heightened personality of a typical housewife and joked about topics that affected American suburbia—kids, pets, neighbours and even mothers-in-law. She found incredible success using her natural born cancer home-making energies as her muse.
-
Simply Irresistible (1999)
This oddball entry finds mediocre chef Sarah Michelle Gellar (TV’s Buffy the Vampire Slayer) aided by a mystical crab who infuses her meals with magic that elicits a strong emotional reception in everyone who eats it. Crab? Check. Intense emotions? Check. Plus the sign of cancer also rules the stomach.
-
Frida (2002)
Cancers are often introverted and very in tune to their passionate inner life. This biopic of Frida Kahlo (played by Salma Hayek) shows how the Cancer born artist was able to paint her personal inner world and make it real for the rest of us.
-
Swim Fan (2002)
Cancers are a water sign so we must include a film the takes place in water. Cancers can be moody and possessive so this thriller about an emotionally intense fan (Erika Christensen) and the object of her obsession, a handsome swimming star (Jesse Bradford), warns us not to be flippant with Cancer emotions!
-
Joy Luck Club (1993)
Cancer is one of the zodiac’s most empathetic signs and the sign that is most concerned with family ties, so The Joy Luck Club is a perfect fit, as it deals with the often complicated relationships of mother and daughters, explored through four Chinese immigrants and their American born daughters.
-
Don’t Look Now (1973)
This classic gothic horror stars Donald Sutherland and Julie Christie as a grief-stricken married couple who travel to the famously waterlogged Venice to heal. The film plays with a water motif that cultivates a supernatural-like atmosphere while examining how extreme emotions can wreak havoc on relationships. It overflows with Cancer energy.
-
Ma (2019)
Another example of Cancer energy gone off the rails, Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures) plays a clingy, intense woman who perverts her nurturing energy into a heinous case of Munchausen by Proxy Syndrome. Keep an eye out, because as this film shows, sometimes that nurturing Cancer goes too far and becomes controlling.
