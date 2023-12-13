Horoscopics: Top 10 Sagittarius Movies

Our beautiful sun enters Sagittarius every year from about November 22 to December 21, and with it brings the energies of fun and frivolity. You can finally shed the intensity of Scorpio season and lighten up!
Sagittarians are often the life of the party as they are gifted storytellers and comedians. They light up a room and it is no coincidence that most of our pop stars are Sags (Britney Spears, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Christina Aguilera – to name just a few).
Sagittarians live to travel, they are driven by a deep lust for knowledge and new experiences. They are bold and live large, but be warned, as they are known for their impulsivity.
So let’s jump into movies that vibe with these energies for Sagittarius season! Quick…before Capricorn comes our way…
1. Rear Window (1954)
Sagittarians have inquisitive minds and can’t sit still. They are also major overthinkers. So this Alfred Hitchcock classic has Jimmy Stewart playing a quintessential Sagittarius—as a news photographer—temporarily confined to a wheelchair after an accident. When he innocently begins watching his neighbours to alleviate boredom, his over active mind convinces him that he witnessed a murder. That is a lot of Sagittarius energy right there.
2. Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)
Sagittarians love a good quest and they lust for knowledge so this epic adventure film about a globetrotting archaeologist is a no brainer for any list that wants to encompass Sag energy. It may also come as no surprise that the film’s famous director, Steven Spielberg, is himself born under the sign of Sagittarius.
3. Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer (2020 TV Mini-series)
And now to the dark side. The sign of Sagittarius is a popular one for serial killers and Ted Bundy is the most infamous serial killer born under this sign. Sagittarians have a lot of chaotic energy and are prone to impulsiveness, could these negative traits be the reason they are the fourth most common sign for serial killers? While this is technically a TV mini-series and not a film, it is does a great job of viewing Bundy’s crimes through a feminist lens and avoids glorifying him further.
4. Obvious Child (2014)
In Obvious Child, directed and co-written by Gillian Robespierre, we meet Donna (Jenny Slate) who perfectly encapsulates Sagittarius energy. She is a stand-up comedian, makes impulsive decisions and has a lot of chaotic energy. But what she lacks in maturity, she makes up for in spades with her charm. In other words, a perfect Sagittarius.
5. Josie and the Pussycats (2001)
As I mentioned, there are more Sagittarian female pop stars then any other sign, so I have added the most perfect film about females pop stars ever made. Ever. Made. Full stop. Bonus points for Parker Posey as a villain and a soundtrack that didn’t have to go as hard as it did.
6. The Twentieth Century (2019)
According to Co-Star astrology, “A Sagittarius is both a warrior and a poet. They hold a firearm in one hand and a book in the other. They encapsulate a relentless drive for freedom. They are one of the most magnanimous and worldly signs in the zodiac.” So it seems apropos that Canada’s longest serving prime minister, William Lyon Mackenzie King, was born a Sagittarius. And, of course, it makes sense that I would include a biopic about him on this list. But this is Sagittarius season and we don’t play by regular rules. It is far from a straight biography and filmmaker Matthew Rankin (in true Sagittarius fashion) rails against standard biographical storytelling to weave a hilarious satire of Canada itself.
7. Bridget Jones’ Diary (2001)
Bridget Jones is another iconic character that shines with the chaotic yet charming Sagittarian energy. The book that inspired the film is famously based on Pride and Prejudice, which was written by another famous Sagittarius, Jane Austen. Sagittarian energy abounds.
8. Brewster’s Millions (1985)
Sagittarius is ruled by Jupiter, the planet of abundance, luck, and excess. So this ’80s comedy, where a hapless minor league baseball pitcher has to spend $30 million in 30 days in order to inherit $300 million practically bursts with Sagittarian energy. It also stars the famous real-life Sagittarius comedian, Richard Pryor.
9. Shirley (2020)
Full disclosure, Shirley Jackson is my favourite author and a real-life Sagittarius, so I added one of my favourite biopics, Shirley. The film stars Elizabeth Moss, in a riveting performance. Sags love to feel free and resist rules, regulations and constraints. The director, Josephine Decker, embraces this type of Sagittarius energy in her style of filmmaking, and avoids all the usual conventions associated with a biographical film.
10. The Princess Bride (1987)
We know that no one loves a quest and adventure more than the wanderlustful Sags. (I am just making up words now, because it is Sag season.) Sags are also lively, passionate, smart and philosophical, and one of the most perfect movies ever made harnesses all these traits into one glorious thrill ride. It is the Rob Reiner seminal 1987 classic, The Princess Bride.
