Horoscopics: Top 10 Virgo-Season Movies

Welcome to Virgo season! Ruled by Mercury, it’s an earth sign that teaches us all to be practical and find magic in the details.
Virgos are intensely methodical and quick thinkers, but they also get inundated with mental energy that can make them feel frequently stressed and anxious.
They are also known to be practical and deeply rooted in their ways, as any Earth sign should be.
Here are some movie suggestions that encompass the energies you will be feeling during Virgo season:
1. The Shawshank Redemption (1994)
Virgos are very hardworking and industrious, and they are known for working quietly behind the scenes while happily going unnoticed. A very different energy from the Leo season we have left behind. Enter the character of Andy Dufresne (played by Tim Robbins)— a man imprisoned for murders he didn’t commit. He uses those Virgo traits to tirelessly and stealthily tunnel out of his prison cell over the course of 19 years, using only a pick ax. One of Virgo’s best traits is their ability to analyze and solve problems, which fits Andy down to the ground. Did I mention the movie is based on a novella by Stephen King, who also happens to be a Virgo?
2. Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)
We know how much Virgos love to pay attention to the details. They also love things to be orderly and neat. Enter Wes Anderson, the King of symmetrical production design. Virgos will love to feast their eyes on all that perfect symmetry. It’s like a balm for their soul.
3. Bird (1988)
Charlie ‘Bird’ Parker, the great jazz saxophonist, was born under the sign of Virgo. In this Clint Eastwood-directed film, Parker’s talent was almost ethereal, and yet he was incredibly human as the film demonstrates with his addiction struggles.
Virgos can be loners who depend on their own personal code, like Parker. He also represents the kind of perfection in their craft that Virgos always seem to strive for.
4. Pee Wee Big Adventure (1985)
Both star Pee-Wee Herman & director Tim Burton were born under the sign of Virgo, so this film is infused with double Virgo energy.
5. Singin’ in the Rain (1952)
Actor and dancer Gene Kelly was born under the sign of the Virgo and he is truly one of the best examples of that Virgo perfectionism. His dancing is otherworldly and is showcased to great effect in this classic film.
6. Set It Off (1996)
Virgos are extremely practical and well organized, so a perfectly planned heist movie is perfect for them. In Set It Off, four disenfranchised women (played by Jada Pinkett, Queen Latifah, Vivica A. Fox and Kimberly Elise) plan and execute several successful bank robberies before things go awry. Main take away: Always include a Virgo when planning your next heist.
7. The Proposal (2009)
This workaholic, uptight rom-com heroine trope is quintessential Virgo, and here she’s portrayed by the rom-com queen, Sandra Bullock. In this film, our Virgo lead meets her match in Ryan Reynolds, who teaches her to relax and enjoy life outside of work a little more. Virgos take note.
8. The Odd Couple (1968)
The neat, fastidious nature of a Virgo is on full display in the character of Felix Unger (played by Jack Lemmon), who contrasts hilariously with his new roommate, a very un-Virgo and messy Oscar Madison (played by Walter Matthau). A brilliant screenplay by Neil Simon rounds out this classic film.
9. Lady Bird (2017)
The darker side of the Virgo can be seen in their tendency to be highly critical and nit picky. In Greta Gerwig’s directorial debut, these traits are shown in the titular character Lady Bird’s mother (played by Laurie Metcalf). BUT, spoiler alert: she criticizes because she cares. a note for anyone with a Virgo in their life.
10. Crumb (1994)
Virgo is a sign known for telling the truth, without caring that many of us would rather not hear it. For them, the fact that it is true (in their opinion) is the best reason for sharing it. This documentary focuses on cartoonist Robert Crumb. He sees himself as a truth teller, often focusing on subjects like sexuality, that others steer away from. Crumb was born a Virgo and his art is known for focusing on the details of humanity, complete with all its banalities and absurdities, in true Virgo fashion.
