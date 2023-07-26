Horoscopics: Top Ten Leo-Season Movies

Leo is the sign of the performer. Full of confidence and full of charisma. They are represented by the Lion, the King of the Jungle. They are kings, in their own minds at least.
Leos are the natural leaders of the zodiac, they are loving and embrace life to the fullest.
On the negative side, a Leo can act superior to others and their confidence can lean towards arrogance at times.
So let’s get to some films that represent all these energies!
1.I’m No Angel (1933)
The iconic Mae West herself was born under the sign of Leo. She is pure charisma! And this film contains many of her famous one-liners.
2. The Countess (2009)
This Julie Delpy (Before Sunrise) directed film about the famed Blood Countess, Elisabeth Bathory, who allegedly bathed in the blood of virgins to retain her youth. She was, of course, born under the sign of Leo. Only a Leo would be arrogant enough to do such a thing!
3.The Bodyguard (1992)
This thriller stars real life Leo, Whitney Houston, as a super star singer being stalked but an unknown assailant. There is a love story with her bodyguard (Kevin Costner) but it is Houston’s supercharged performances that make the film. That’s Leo energy.
4. Jennifer’s Body (2009)
Megan Fox gives off major Leo vines as a popular high school cheerleader who gets cursed to feed off the blood of men in this horror-comedy. It’s also a feminist classic- that has nothing to do with Leos but is a good enough reason to watch it.
5. A Star is Born (1976)
I think the title says it all. Anyone born for stardom has Leo energy. A lot of attention went to the more recent remake starring Bradly Cooper and Lady Gaga so why not check out the Barbra Streisand/ Kris Kristofferson version?
6.The Social Network (2010)
Although Mark Zuckerberg isn’t a Leo irl, his characterization in this film shows the negative side of the sign, pompous, arrogant and self centred.
7.Boomerang (1992)
This hilarious Eddie Murphy vehicle shows what happens when two Leos hook up. Charismatic, over confident womanizer Murphy meets his match in Robin Givens, herself a charismatic and over confident man eater. Sparks fly!
8. Perfect Blue (1997)
Since Leos are associated with a love of the spotlight and fame it seemed apt to showcase a film that deals with the underbelly of fame. This animated psychological thriller deals with a pop star who becomes the victim of a stalker and loses her grip on reality.
9. Madonna: Truth or Dare (1991)
Madonna is, of course, a Leo. And this backstage documentary shows how she really encompasses all the aspects of the sign.
10. Baadasssss! (2003)
Mario Van Peebles plays his father, real life Leo Melvin Van Peebles, as he boldly makes his cult hit 1971 film, Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song. Melvin was a classic over confident Leo and used all his charms to get the film made. Not all of them scrupulous.
